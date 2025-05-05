Residential complex New Terra Tower Residence with a swimming pool and a banquet hall close to prestigious schools, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Terra Tower is a residential complex, which embodies emerging trends of the urban design, combining innovative lines, thought-out layouts and refined finishing. Studios and apartment with 103 bedrooms are available. Spacious balconies open breathtaking views of city panorama, and large windows fill rooms with natural light, creating the cozy and relaxing atmosphere. Interiors are thought out to the last detail - high-quality materials, elegant textures and modern designer solutions create the ideal space for life. Kitchens are equipped with appliances.

Terra Tower is created for those, who aim for active lifestyle and take care of their wellbeing. At your disposal, there is a modern fitness center, fitted with advanced equipment, a swimming pool with a lounge area, where you can enjoy sun and relax after a busy day, as well as a spacious banquet hall for events and meetings with friends. Central air conditioning system ensures comfort environment at any time of year, and around-the-clock security guarantees safety and tranquility for you and your family.

Residents of the complex can enjoy a wide choice of leisure opportunities - from beach recreation, walking and bike routes, parks, yacht clubs to famous Al Habtoor Polo Resort, where you can connect with the luxury world of equestrian sports. For families with children, prestigious educational institutions, including GEMS Winchester School, GEMS FirstPoint School, Fairgreen International School, South View School and The Aquila School, are close to the complex.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

around-the-clock security

central air conditioning

banquet hall

prestigious education al institutions

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 30/70, 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Terra Tower offer the convenient access to the kay highways of the city, such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Emirates Road (E611) and Al Qudra Road (D63).