  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Odessa Residence with a swimming pool, tennis courts and lounge areas 5 minutes away from the park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Odessa Residence with a swimming pool, tennis courts and lounge areas 5 minutes away from the park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,512
14/04/2025
$256,916
13/04/2025
$257,067
12/04/2025
$258,027
11/04/2025
$263,858
10/04/2025
$264,933
09/04/2025
$266,265
08/04/2025
$266,099
06/04/2025
$266,254
05/04/2025
$263,828
04/04/2025
$267,356
03/04/2025
$270,321
02/04/2025
$269,752
01/04/2025
$269,141
30/03/2025
$268,314
29/03/2025
$270,320
28/03/2025
$271,307
27/03/2025
$270,356
26/03/2025
$270,187
25/03/2025
$269,264
24/03/2025
$268,353
;
ID: 25450
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442594
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Odessa is a residential complex, where stylish urban rhythm meets coziness and natural harmony. Located in the heart of the dynamic area of Town Square, this project is created for those, who appreciate modern comfort, active lifestyle and inspiring atmosphere. Elegant design, spacious living spaces and premium amenities are combined here.

Odessa offers refined apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The complex is located just 5 minutes away from the picturesque park. Every interior element is thought-out to the last detail. Spacious living rooms are full of natural light, creating warm and cozy atmosphere. Bedrooms are decorated in elegant neutral tones and equipped with built-in wardrobes, ensuring maximum convenience. Kitchens are equipped with modern German appliances.

The project offers wonderful infrastructure for active and healthy lifestyle. Residents can enjoy the swimming pool, the state-of-the-art gym, the basketball court, tennis and paddle courts, as well as the football field for those, who like team sports. For nature and fresh air lovers, there are jogging and bike tracks, spacious green areas and cozy walking alleys. Your children will be able to have fun at the specially equipped playgrounds, and pets will find their corner in the pet park. The unique barbecue area, where you can spend cozy evenings with your near and dear ones, is created for family and friendly meetings. There is also a fitness club and lounge areas, where you can recharge the batteries after a busy day.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • basketball court
  • jogging and bike paths
  • kids' playground
  • football field
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • pet park
  • fitness club
  • barbecue area

Completion — 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 45/55.

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped with German appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.

  • District 2020 – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall — 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • DWC Airport — 25 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport — 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall — 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

