Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan

Azizi Milan – Modern Italian-Inspired Living in Al Furjan.
Elegant Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vibrant Community.
Completion Q2/2028| Freehold | Metro-Connected Location
Prices Starting From
Studio Apartment ~ 30 m² from 132.000€
1 Bedroom Apartment ~ 63 m² from 235.000€
2 Bedroom Apartment ~ 118 m² from 305.000€
3 Bedroom Apartment ~ 155 m² from 455.000€
Estimated ROI: 7–9% annual rental yield.
Capital appreciation potential: High, due to metro proximity & area growth.
About Azizi Milan:
Azizi Milan is a stylish low-rise development by Azizi Developments, located in the heart of Al Furjan – one of Dubai's most well-connected and rapidly developing communities. The project blends modern architecture with Italian design touches, offering a refined lifestyle with top-tier amenities.
Project Features
Contemporary Studios, 1BR, 2BR & 3BR layouts.
Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.
Fitted kitchens with premium finishes.
Private balconies with skyline or garden views.
Smart home-ready options.
Amenities & Lifestyle
Resort-style Swimming Pool & Sun Deck
Fully Equipped Gym & Wellness Area
Zen Garden & Outdoor Lounge Spaces
Indoor & Outdoor Kids’ Play Zones
Covered Parking & Visitor Parking
24/7 Security, Concierge, CCTV
Retail shops & cafes at podium level
Prime Location – Al Furjan, Dubai
Azizi Milan offers unbeatable connectivity:
2 min walk to Al Furjan Metro Station (Route 2020)
7 min to Ibn Battuta Mall
10 min to Dubai Marina & Palm Jumeirah
15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay
Direct access to Sheikh Zayed & Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads
Flexible Payment Plan
10% Booking
40% During Construction
50% on Handover (Q4 2025)
Who It’s For
Investors looking for strong returns in a transit-oriented district.
First-time buyers or expats seeking urban living at a competitive price.
Families and professionals valuing community & metro access.