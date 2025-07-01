  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan

Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$155,014
BTC
1.8438585
ETH
96.6445088
USDT
153 259.7620236
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26744
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Azizi Milan – Modern Italian-Inspired Living in Al Furjan.

Elegant Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vibrant Community.

Completion Q2/2028| Freehold | Metro-Connected Location

Prices Starting From

  •  Studio Apartment ~ 30 m² from 132.000€

  •  1 Bedroom Apartment ~ 63 m² from 235.000€

  •  2 Bedroom Apartment ~ 118 m² from 305.000€

  •  3 Bedroom Apartment ~ 155 m² from 455.000€

Estimated ROI: 7–9% annual rental yield.
Capital appreciation potential: High, due to metro proximity & area growth.

About Azizi Milan:

Azizi Milan is a stylish low-rise development by Azizi Developments, located in the heart of Al Furjan – one of Dubai's most well-connected and rapidly developing communities. The project blends modern architecture with Italian design touches, offering a refined lifestyle with top-tier amenities.

Project Features

  • Contemporary Studios, 1BR, 2BR & 3BR layouts.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.

  • Fitted kitchens with premium finishes.

  • Private balconies with skyline or garden views.

  • Smart home-ready options.

Amenities & Lifestyle

  • Resort-style Swimming Pool & Sun Deck

  • Fully Equipped Gym & Wellness Area

  • Zen Garden & Outdoor Lounge Spaces

  • Indoor & Outdoor Kids’ Play Zones

  • Covered Parking & Visitor Parking

  • 24/7 Security, Concierge, CCTV

  • Retail shops & cafes at podium level

Prime Location – Al Furjan, Dubai

Azizi Milan offers unbeatable connectivity:

  • 2 min walk to Al Furjan Metro Station (Route 2020)

  • 7 min to Ibn Battuta Mall

  • 10 min to Dubai Marina & Palm Jumeirah

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • Direct access to Sheikh Zayed & Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads

Flexible Payment Plan

  • 10% Booking

  • 40% During Construction

  • 50% on Handover (Q4 2025)

Who It’s For

  • Investors looking for strong returns in a transit-oriented district.

  • First-time buyers or expats seeking urban living at a competitive price.

  • Families and professionals valuing community & metro access.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Fairmont Marina Residences
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$794,025
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$553,613
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Albero with first-class infrastructure in the Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$492,896
Apartment building Dusk Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$265,122
Residential complex Creekside 18
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$893,120
You are viewing
Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$155,014
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury penthouses in the new complex Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses in the new complex Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,71M
Imagine your morning with a cup of aromatic coffee at the spacious terrace with panoramic views of the sea, walks along snow-white beaches, evening recreating by the infinity pool, which melts into the horizon, or relaxing yoga on the roof, where you can meet sunset in the mild light of the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter MARINA GATE
Residential quarter MARINA GATE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$451,712
DYNAMIC DUBAI Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, has become a cosmopolitan city in less than half a century, making it one of the most important commercial and cultural hubs in the gulf, and one of the most exciting places in the world to live. It is home to the port of Jebel Al…
Agency
Address Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Budget apartments in the new Royal Park complex in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Yield from 10%! Green area! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2027 Amenities: private parking, swimming pool, children's pool, gym, children's pl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications