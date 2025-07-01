  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$163,000
BTC
1.9388525
ETH
101.6235516
USDT
161 155.5744504
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 28093
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Seraph in Dubai Land is an excellent opportunity to purchase a fully furnished apartment in the heart of Dubai's fastest-growing district, DLRC. Each home, designed for modern living, is equipped with high-quality Bosch appliances, stylish interiors, and turnkey finishes—ready to move in or rent out from day one. With flexible payment plans after handover, Seraph combines lifestyle, convenience, and smart investment potential in one of Dubai's most promising areas.

 

Seraph by Wadan stands confidently among other residences in the Dubai Land area. It is a modern landmark, distinguished by clean lines, glass facades, and flowing terraces. Crowned with a rooftop pool and relaxation area, the building combines openness, greenery, and panoramic views. Inside, spacious layouts flow seamlessly into spacious balconies offering tranquil views of the city. Seraph reflects Wadan's vision that goes beyond luxury. The home is both neat and individual, elegant and light at the same time.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
