Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE

Plunge into the world of modern comfort and innovative design with Laya Courtyard - a residential complex, which gives a new meaning to the concept of urban life. Aesthetics is coupled with functionality here, and smart home technologies ensure maximum convenience and comfort. Thought-out architectural solutions and modern interiors create the unique atmosphere. Studios and apartments with 1 bedroom are available.

The luxury infinity pool and the separate kids' pool will allow you to relac and refresh at all times of the day. The modern and fully equipped gym will help to keep fit. The outdoor roof-top lounge area will become the ideal place for recreation. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle, the complex offers the outdoor paddle court and the yoga area. And the zen garden will fill your working days with the atmosphere of serenity and harmony with nature.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

gym

roof-top lounge area

paddle court

yoga area

zen garden

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

This project is located in Dubai Studio City, the dynamic area, known for its creative energy and innovative spirit. The unique location near Trump International Golf Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Arabian Ranches and Motor City makes this project the ideal choice for both life and investment. Perfect transport connectivity will allow you to get to Dubai international airports and the key business hubs of the city easily. Residents will be able to enjoy a view of the park, proximity to fashionable restaurants, entertainment facilities and the largest shopping malls, such as Dubai Hills Mall and First Avenue Mall.