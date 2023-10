Dubai, UAE

from €107,994

29–62 m² 2

Apartment in one of Dubai's most picturesque places! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The modern complex Fiora at Golf Verde was built at the end of 2020 and is one of the brightest representatives of Dubai's high-class residential real estate. The apartments are located in one of the most picturesque green places in the city – Damac Hills 2, which is also known as Akoya Oxygen. The Fiora at Golf Verde complex is implemented as a modern 15-story building, the first floors of which are occupied by infrastructure facilities. The second level is occupied by two residential towers, between which there is a pedestrian zone with an open pool, fountains, a treadmill and green plants. The design is dominated by clear lines, large panoramic windows and glass balconies, which provides maximum natural lighting during the day. The apartments have spacious living rooms, large dressing rooms, cozy bedrooms. Even in small studios there is enough storage space. The interior of the apartments was created by individual order by some of the best designers in the world. The area has a well-planned and developed infrastructure. In addition to residential complexes, commercial and commercial facilities are located here: - banks; - shops; - schools and gymnasiums; - kindergartens; - medical center; - restaurants; - cafe; - golf clubs; - sports grounds; - recreation areas. There are also the following entertainment facilities in DAMAC Hills 2: - artificial lake with a boat station; - tennis courts; - paintball platform; - the beach; - Zen garden; - amphitheater; - a floating cinema; - field for cricket; - a fishing lake; - football field. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!