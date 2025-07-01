  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Solaya Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,89M
;
22
ID: 29098
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Seamlessly blending architecture and nature, the nine buildings of the Solaya complex on the beachfront offer maximum views of the sea, city, and beach. Spacious open-plan apartments flooded with natural light and well-designed interior and exterior spaces create an elegant backdrop for a contemporary coastal lifestyle that reflects your style.

 

Just minutes from the bustling center of Dubai, Solaya is a cultural coastal community where private residences are located in a privileged location on the seafront, close to renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants.

 

Thoughtful gardens and shaded corners offer tranquil outdoor retreats, connecting Solaya to the central Beach Park—an open space for sports, leisure, and relaxation.

 

Solaya residences combine iconic architecture, breathtaking views, and luxurious coastal living. Harmoniously integrated into the landscape, they offer spacious layouts, high ceilings, and open spaces.

 

Windows framing endless sea views and filled with natural light create a unified space between nature and home. The understated contemporary aesthetic of the interiors is accentuated by high-quality finishes, organic forms, and a neutral palette. Elegant living spaces with access to the outdoors connect the residences with their surroundings. Terraces with sea views, private balconies, and cozy courtyards create an atmosphere of seaside tranquility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

