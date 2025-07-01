Apartment in a new building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Fully Furnished Apartments with Post Handover Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a vibrant and family-friendly community in Dubai, offering a perfect blend of urban living and tranquil surroundings. Known for its modern architecture, lush green spaces, and a variety of residential options, JVT caters to both families and professionals. The community features parks, schools, retail outlets, and dining options, ensuring a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Strategically located, JVT provides easy access to major highways, connecting residents to key destinations like Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and the airport. With its peaceful ambiance and excellent amenities, JVT is an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced and luxurious lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

The apartments for sale in Dubai Jumeirah Village Triangle are conveniently located at the junction of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. They are just 4 minutes from schools and hospitals, 7 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates, 20 minutes from Bluewaters Island and JBR, 23 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 26 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features twin high-rise towers with a striking modern architectural design, seamlessly blending elegance and functionality. The exterior boasts sleek facades with contemporary finishes, complemented by expansive glass elements that enhance the overall aesthetic and provide panoramic views. A stunning central swimming pool serves as the focal point, surrounded by lush landscaping and comfortable lounging areas, creating a serene oasis for residents. Additional amenities include a fully equipped gym, a jogging track, a kids’ play area, a barbecue zone, and a rejuvenating jacuzzi/spa. Residents can also enjoy a grand lobby with high ceilings and sophisticated design, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests and easy access to shared spaces. The project offers six levels of dedicated parking, ensuring convenience, along with seamless corridors featuring soft lighting and contemporary finishes. With its blend of world-class amenities and exceptional design, the development promises a luxurious lifestyle with effortless urban connectivity.

The project offers fully furnished studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed to combine comfort and sophistication. Each unit features premium finishes, expansive layouts, and large windows that fill the space with natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The interiors are thoughtfully crafted with fitted wardrobes and modern kitchen white goods, ensuring convenience and functionality for residents. The living areas are designed for relaxation and entertainment, with contemporary furnishings and sleek finishes, while the bedrooms provide a serene retreat with soft tones and high-quality materials. Bathrooms are equally luxurious, boasting elegant fixtures and spacious layouts. Every detail is tailored to reflect modern living with an emphasis on style, comfort, and practicality.

DXB-00178