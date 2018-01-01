  1. Realting.com
  High-quality residence Creek Views 1 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

High-quality residence Creek Views 1 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€309,935
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the city.

The residence features landscaped gardens, a gym, a sauna, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a jogging path, a basketball court, a covered parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • KItchen cabinetry and appliances
  • Air conditioning
  • Double glazing
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 8 minutes
  • Business Bay - 9 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

You are viewing
High-quality residence Creek Views 1 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€309,935
Other complexes
Residential complex Muraba Residences
Residential complex Muraba Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,35M
Area 181 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments for the coastal residential complex of the premium class Muraba Residences on the island of Palm Jumeirah. The apartments include spacious equipped kitchens and bathrooms, as well as panoramic windows overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. Facilities of the residential complex: landscaped beach 20 meters, a landscape pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, an indoor gym with modern equipment; Vitality pool, steam bath, covered parking, concierge service. The Muraba Residences project is close to attractions and major infrastructure: - Dubai Mall 30 minutes by car; - The Walk JBR – in 25 minutes; - Burj Al Arab – in 25 minutes; - Ibn Battuta Mall – in 25 minutes; - Mall of Emirates – in 25 minutes. The average payback is 5.55% per annum. Payment Plan: 10% - booking 90% - within 30 days after booking We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s sovremennymi udobstvami
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s sovremennymi udobstvami
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€178,748
Area 47–97 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oasis Residences Two is a new residential complex from Reportage Properties in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The apartments are fully equipped with modern amenities such as designer kitchens, fitted wardrobes and dressing rooms. They also have high ceilings, elegant marble floors and cutting-edge elevators. Infrastructure: - Security; - Access to the beach; - Fitness center; - Sports hall; - Gymnasium; - Pool; - Crossroads; - Children's playground; - Parks and recreation areas; - Restaurants; - SPA and sauna. Location: Abu Dhabi International Airport - 2-3 minutes; Yas Islands and Abu Dhabi Center — 10 minutes; Dubai Marina Shopping Center — 40 minutes. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€575,202
Agency: TRANIO
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 3 quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes Business Bay - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Golf Club - 10 minutes
