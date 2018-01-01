  1. Realting.com
  Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,82M
;
9
About the complex

LIMITED
COLLECTION
84 exquisite villas seamlessly integrated into the
lush landscapes of an existing prestigious golf field.
Experience the epitome of contemporary design,
functionality, and exclusivity

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Premium class
2027
2027
Finished
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

