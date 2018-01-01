Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

LIMITED
COLLECTION
84 exquisite villas seamlessly integrated into the
lush landscapes of an existing prestigious golf field.
Experience the epitome of contemporary design,
functionality, and exclusivity
Features
Security
Swimming pool
Gym
Management company
House leased
Individual heating
Rough finish
Fenced area
Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE
DEVELOPER OF THOE - COTE D'AZUR
«Heart of Europe» — is a place consisting of 6 islands located against the background of the World Islands in Dubai.
*Heart of Europe offers :-*
For investors:
✅*Guaranteed net return on investment of 8.33% (written on SPA) for 12 years*
✅Without maintenance fees and hidden charges.
✅14 days of free stay per year
Below are the details of our project:
*1. AZURE AZURE HOTEL*
- Monaco (date of completion: December 2022.)
- Nice (completion date: 3 quarter 2023)
- Cannes (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)
Saint-Tropez (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)
Price — from 1.55 million to 12 million.
Payment plan:
Initial contribution: 40%
After 4 months: 20%
8 Months: 20%
After 12 months: 20%
Specifications
Type - Beachfront Villa
Size - 5,000 sq ft
No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed
No. of bathrooms - 4 Bath
30 min from Downtown
30 min from Airport
Unfurnished
Tenanted
Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05
Maid's room
Plot size approx. 6,878 sq ft
Skyline view
Beach access
Parking spaces
About area
This well-maintained property is overlooking the skyline and offers a beautiful sunrise. The ground floor consists of a massive living room, dining room, en-suite guestroom, large kitchen, and servant area (laundry, maid, storage).
The 1st floor combines three en-suite bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. The outdoor pool on the side of the villa brings privacy while using it. The backyard is accurately landscaped and offers brand-new tiles. Currently, the villa is tenanted.
The Palm Jumeirah is among the most exclusive communities in Dubai. This man-made beachfront development is known as an oasis for the rich and famous, as well as an amazing family-friendly home for an array of residents.
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.
Luxurious mansion with its own crystal lagoon in the closed community District One West!
The mansion is offered with a private pool. The residence provides premium decoration and panoramic windows throughout the wall, which will provide picturesque views of the lagoon and lush green gardens.
The community will include first-class amenities for residents: mini-parks around villas, beaches around lagoons and a shallow area for children, two islands with infrastructure for beach holidays, club house with pool and beach, public garden with sports courts, cross-country and bicycle paths, children's play area, school, kindergarten, mosque, shopping complex.
Location:
5 – 10 minutes - Meydan Racecourse, The Track, Meydan Golf, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Business Bay.
15 – 35 minutes - Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), AI Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ).
Payment Plan:
80% - under construction
20% - upon completion
Having bought real estate at District One West, you get a valuable investment asset or a luxurious place for personal residence.
Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!