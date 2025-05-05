  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New S1LVA PARK Residence with swimming pools close to a school, in the green area of JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,731
08/05/2025
$211,731
07/05/2025
$212,461
;
10
ID: 25878
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448884
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

S1LVA PARK is a new residential project, inspired by nature. The complex is located in one of the most verdant areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), where silence, coziness and fresh air are combined with easy access to all urban facilities. The project name "silva" translated from Latin is "forest", reflecting the concept of harmony with nature.

The complex offers stylish and comfort-conscious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Spacious layouts, the modern lobby, the fitness room, swimming pools and family infrastructure make the project the ideal place for life. Kids' play areas and walking areas among greenery underline the focus of the project on families.

The project combines nature, aesthetics and functionality - hurry up to reserve an apartments at the best price as soon as today.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • kids' pool
  • kids' play room
  • modern gym
  • lobby and waiting area
  • kids' playground

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40%

Option: 70/30% for 20 months

  • Dubai Miracle Garden - 9 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Golf course - 15 minutes
  • School - 2 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New S1LVA PARK Residence with swimming pools close to a school, in the green area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,731
