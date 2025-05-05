Residential complex New S1LVA PARK Residence with swimming pools close to a school, in the green area of JVT, Dubai, UAE

S1LVA PARK is a new residential project, inspired by nature. The complex is located in one of the most verdant areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), where silence, coziness and fresh air are combined with easy access to all urban facilities. The project name "silva" translated from Latin is "forest", reflecting the concept of harmony with nature.

The complex offers stylish and comfort-conscious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Spacious layouts, the modern lobby, the fitness room, swimming pools and family infrastructure make the project the ideal place for life. Kids' play areas and walking areas among greenery underline the focus of the project on families.

The project combines nature, aesthetics and functionality - hurry up to reserve an apartments at the best price as soon as today.

Amenities:

swimming pool

kids' pool

kids' play room

modern gym

lobby and waiting area

kids' playground

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40%

Option: 70/30% for 20 months

Dubai Miracle Garden - 9 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes

Golf course - 15 minutes

School - 2 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 15 minutes

Dubai Hills Mall - 17 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure