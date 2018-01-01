Il Teatro Residence

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Apartment with furnished kitchen and kitchen appliances! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental!

Il teatro Residences from Arada Developer in the city of Sharjah, located in the Persian Gulf.

Infrastructure: fitness center, infinity pool on the roof, children's playroom playground, cafes and restaurants, green area, parking, concierge service, laundry service, smart home system.

District: Aljada

2 minutes — to City Center Al Zahia shopping center
3 minutes — to the University City of Sharjah
5 minutes — to the entertainment complex Madar
10 minutes — to Sharjah International Airport
12 minutes — to Sharjah National Park
30 minutes — to Downtown Dubai

Payment plan:
5% - Booking
40% - during construction
55% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
New building location
Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Call
