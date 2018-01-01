Il Teatro Residence

Apartment with furnished kitchen and kitchen appliances! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental!
Il teatro Residences from Arada Developer in the city of Sharjah, located in the Persian Gulf.
Infrastructure: fitness center, infinity pool on the roof, children's playroom playground, cafes and restaurants, green area, parking, concierge service, laundry service, smart home system.
District: Aljada
2 minutes — to City Center Al Zahia shopping center
3 minutes — to the University City of Sharjah
5 minutes — to the entertainment complex Madar
10 minutes — to Sharjah International Airport
12 minutes — to Sharjah National Park
30 minutes — to Downtown Dubai
Payment plan:
5% - Booking
40% - during construction
55% - upon completion
Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!