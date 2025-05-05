  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex 15 Cascade

Residential complex 15 Cascade

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$234,142
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26092
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Iman Developers proudly presents its new project featured by Versace Ceramics, where iconic craftsmanship meets visionary living. This project fuses Versace Ceramics signature opulence with our dedication to excellence, redefining the very essence of luxury. A seamless blend of high fashion and cutting-edge real estate, 15 Cascade sets a new benchmark for exclusivity—where every detail flows with sophistication, and every space embodies unparalleled elegance.

Inspired by the sleek speed lines of Dubai Autodrome and the cascading flow of water, 15 Cascade embodies dynamic motion and timeless elegance. The building’s aerodynamic contours ripple with energy, mirroring the thrill of Motor City’s racing spirit. Seamlessly blending urban sophistication with natural fluidity, every design element flows effortlessly, creating a landmark that redefines luxury living.

Payment

  • 20% on Booking
  • 10% in 90 Days
  • 10% on 20% Construction Completion
  • 10% on 40% Construction Completion
  • 10% on 60% Construction Completion
  • 40% on Project Completion

UNIT TYPE

  • Studio
  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bedroom with Pool
  • 3 Bedroom Duplex with Pool
  • 4 Bedroom Duplex with Pool
  • 4 Bedroom Penthouse
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.7
Price per m², USD 5,744
Apartment price, USD 400,220
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 108.9
Price per m², USD 5,001
Apartment price, USD 544,517
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 39.3
Price per m², USD 5,958
Apartment price, USD 234,142

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Seaside Residence with swimming pools and a cinema, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$640,823
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$196,585
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a good range of amenities in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$364,443
Residential complex 10 Oxford
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$506,849
Residential complex Rivage
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$318,600
You are viewing
Residential complex 15 Cascade
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$234,142
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Ivy Gardens by Samana
Residential complex Ivy Gardens by Samana
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,992
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 69–140 m²
3 real estate objects 3
IVY Gardens – a new residential complex from the developer Samana. Located in the Dubai Land Residence community, the complex provides close proximity to the necessary infrastructure, and a set of unique amenities ensures that the needs of future residents are aligned. The IVY Gardens by Sa…
Agency
Capri Realty Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New Oria Residence with a garden and swimming pools near the canal, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Oria Residence with a garden and swimming pools near the canal, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$780,700
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the park, the canal, and the city. The residence features a garden and a lawn, a swimming pool, gyms, a kids' pool and a playground, a multipurpose room, a barbecue area, a yoga area. Completion - July, 2028. Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Golf Greens
Residential complex Golf Greens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,447
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 20
Area 61–113 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Golf Greens – a new premium residential complex from the famous developer Damac Properties. Located in the prestigious and landscaped area of Damac Hills, the complex guarantees every resident the maximum level of comfort. The residential complex is three high-rise residential buildings wit…
Agency
Capri Realty Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications