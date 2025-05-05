Residential complex 15 Cascade

Iman Developers proudly presents its new project featured by Versace Ceramics, where iconic craftsmanship meets visionary living. This project fuses Versace Ceramics signature opulence with our dedication to excellence, redefining the very essence of luxury. A seamless blend of high fashion and cutting-edge real estate, 15 Cascade sets a new benchmark for exclusivity—where every detail flows with sophistication, and every space embodies unparalleled elegance.

Inspired by the sleek speed lines of Dubai Autodrome and the cascading flow of water, 15 Cascade embodies dynamic motion and timeless elegance. The building’s aerodynamic contours ripple with energy, mirroring the thrill of Motor City’s racing spirit. Seamlessly blending urban sophistication with natural fluidity, every design element flows effortlessly, creating a landmark that redefines luxury living.

Payment

20% on Booking

10% in 90 Days

10% on 20% Construction Completion

10% on 40% Construction Completion

10% on 60% Construction Completion

40% on Project Completion

