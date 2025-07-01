Residential complex Where Urban Energy Meets Natural Serenity / DAMAC Safa Gate

Safa Gate by DAMAC – The New Gateway to Iconic Dubai Living.

Where Urban Energy Meets Natural Serenity.

1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2029

Project Overview:

Safa Gate is the latest luxurious addition to DAMAC’s iconic Safa series, offering a striking residential tower located between the lush Safa Park and the dynamic energy of Sheikh Zayed Road. Developed with signature DAMAC flair and bold architecture, Safa Gate provides residents with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Canal.

Perfect for investors and city lifestyle seekers alike, Safa Gate combines cosmopolitan sophistication with the calm of park-side living — all within minutes of Downtown Dubai.

Prices Starting From:

🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 70 m² from 465.000€

🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 110 m² from 720.000€

📆 Payment Plan: 20% booking • 50% during construction • 30% on handover

📅 Handover: Q4 2029

📈 Projected ROI: 6.5%–8% annually in this zone

Apartment Highlights:

Contemporary design with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Balconies with views of Safa Park, Canal, or Burj Khalifa.

Open-plan kitchens with premium finishes.

Built-in wardrobes, ensuite bathrooms.

Smart-home ready units.

Fully furnished options available.

Amenities & Lifestyle:

Resort-style infinity pool with skyline views.

Indoor wellness spa, yoga & meditation zones.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Sky gardens, green terraces & vertical landscaping.

Cinema pods, lounge spaces & private event areas.

24/7 concierge, valet & high-security entry.

Ground-level retail & café zones.

Prime Location – Sheikh Zayed Road & Safa Park

2 min to Safa Park

5 min to City Walk & Boxpark

7 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

10 min to Jumeirah Beach

15 min to Dubai International Airport

Direct entry/exit to Sheikh Zayed Road

Ideal For: