  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Where Urban Energy Meets Natural Serenity / DAMAC Safa Gate

Residential complex Where Urban Energy Meets Natural Serenity / DAMAC Safa Gate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$543,757
BTC
6.4678844
ETH
339.0094721
USDT
537 604.3778950
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
20
ID: 26779
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Safa Gate by DAMAC – The New Gateway to Iconic Dubai Living.

Where Urban Energy Meets Natural Serenity.

1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2029

Project Overview:

Safa Gate is the latest luxurious addition to DAMAC’s iconic Safa series, offering a striking residential tower located between the lush Safa Park and the dynamic energy of Sheikh Zayed Road. Developed with signature DAMAC flair and bold architecture, Safa Gate provides residents with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Canal.

Perfect for investors and city lifestyle seekers alike, Safa Gate combines cosmopolitan sophistication with the calm of park-side living — all within minutes of Downtown Dubai.

Prices Starting From:

  • 🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 70 m² from 465.000€

  • 🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 110 m² from 720.000€

📆 Payment Plan: 20% booking • 50% during construction • 30% on handover
📅 Handover: Q4 2029
📈 Projected ROI: 6.5%–8% annually in this zone

Apartment Highlights:

  • Contemporary design with floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • Balconies with views of Safa Park, Canal, or Burj Khalifa.

  • Open-plan kitchens with premium finishes.

  • Built-in wardrobes, ensuite bathrooms.

  • Smart-home ready units.

  • Fully furnished options available.

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Resort-style infinity pool with skyline views.

  • Indoor wellness spa, yoga & meditation zones.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center.

  • Sky gardens, green terraces & vertical landscaping.

  • Cinema pods, lounge spaces & private event areas.

  • 24/7 concierge, valet & high-security entry.

  • Ground-level retail & café zones.

Prime Location – Sheikh Zayed Road & Safa Park

  • 2 min to Safa Park

  • 5 min to City Walk & Boxpark

  • 7 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 10 min to Jumeirah Beach

  • 15 min to Dubai International Airport

  • Direct entry/exit to Sheikh Zayed Road

Ideal For:

  • Investors looking for iconic views + prime infrastructure.

  • Residents seeking a nature-infused urban lifestyle.

  • International buyers entering Dubai’s mid-luxury market.

  • Landlords aiming for strong rental demand and capital appreciation.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

