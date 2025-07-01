Residential complex New project DAMAC Riverside Views with s clubhouse and a kids' adventure park in the prestigious area of Dubai, UAE

DAMAC Riverside Views takes inspiration from iconic rivers and the extraordinary lifestyles of the cities that have flourished beside them, including the Thames in London, Hudson in New York, Seine in Paris, Amstel in Amsterdam. Designed for optimal health and well-being, the project embraces the vibrancy of living in the city whilst cultivating a wellness-focused residential community on the waterfront.
Features:
Completion - March 31, 2029.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located in the prestigious Riverside Views community — in the heart of Dubai’s future business hub, just 12 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and 15 minutes from Expo 2020 Metro Station. With close proximity to EXPO City, DP World Terminal, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates and DAMAC Mall, the location is among the most strategically positioned in the city.