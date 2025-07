We offer high-quality apartments with picturesque views of the city, Dubai Creek, Burj Khalifa, the canal and the lagoon.

The residence features a gym, swimming pools, sports grounds, parks and lounge areas.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Kitchen cabinetry

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to highways, just 10 minutes drive from Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, 15 minutes drive from Jumeirah Beach, and 14 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport.