Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
ID: 26742
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain
  • City
    Umm Al Quwain

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Sobha Siniya Island – The UAE’s Ultra-Luxury Island Sanctuary by Sobha Realty.

Exclusive Beachfront Villas & Residences on Umm Al Quwain’s Natural Island — Blending Pristine Nature, Wellness & High-End Living.

Secluded Island Setting, Connected to the City

  • Located on Al Siniya Island, just 50 min from DXB, 30 min from Sharjah, and 10 min from Marjan/Wynn Casino Island.

  • Designed to preserve mangroves, wildlife habitats, flamingos, gazelles & oryx.

  • Just ~10 min from the upcoming Wynn Casino project on Marjan Island Sobha Siniya Island.

Project Highlights:

  • Masterplan on 16M sq ft with 46% green space & waterfront frontage, including canals, lagoons, beaches, marinas & golf.

  • Mix of 4–6 BR villas, duplexes/mansions, luxury apartments; total ~196 homes Sobha Siniya Island.

  • Exclusive amenities: private marina, yacht club, 18‑hole golf course, helipad, retail boulevard, clubhouse, fine dining & sports facilities.

Apartments Pricing & Units:

1 Bedroom ~ 48 m² from 315.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 64 m² from 405.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 120 m² from 765.000€

Payment Plan & Timeline

  • 60/40 off-plan structure:

  • 10% booking

  • 50% during construction

  • 40% on handover

  • Handover expected by December 2028 

Nature Meets Luxury:

  • Eco-friendly design: mangrove conservation, white-sand beaches, green spaces with wildlife preservation.

  • Island “falcon-shape” layout with boardwalks, promenades & pedestrian bridges.

  • Family leisure amenities: golf, boating, water sports, at least one dedicated marina.

  • World-class social hubs: retail, fine dining, health & wellness club, al fresco events & yachting lifestyle.

Why Sobha Siniya is a Premium Investment

  • Scarcity & exclusivity: Only 196 villas on a vast natural island – high demand expected.

  • Attractive location premium: ~60% lower than Palm Jumeirah beachfront rates, plus casino.

  • Yield potential: 7–10% via short-term rentals, holiday homes, or long-term rental markets.

Community Insight from Reddit

“For the price, it’s absolutely worth it just for waterfront living, being close to the casino is an added bonus.
“Amazing location… saw flamingos at sunset. Infrastructure starting to take shape.”

 Ideal Buyers

  • High-net-worth investors seeking ultra-luxury vacation or second homes with capital gain & rental income.

  • Families & lifestyle seekers drawn to nature, wellness, and private luxury.

  • Yachting & golf enthusiasts desiring private marina, golf access & helipad lifestyle.

  • International buyers keen on escapist living close to Dubai but in a peaceful, eco-conscious setting.

Location on the map

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

