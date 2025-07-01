  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Residential complex Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$458,151
11
Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai
  Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    60

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Repair features:

  Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

About the complex

Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai.

Project Overview:

  • Developer: Binghatti Developers – renowned UAE luxury developer.

  • Location: Downtown Dubai, directly on the Boulevard – minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Opera.

  • Units: approx. 619 residential units + 2 retail units.

  • Apartments: Studios, 1–3 bedroom units, Premium “Royal Suites” with private pools.

  • Completion / Handover: Q4 2027.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Units & Prices:

Unit Type Approx. Size Price

Studio ~ 35 m² from 390.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 850.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 1.100.000€

Flexible payment plan available (e.g., 60/40: 10% booking, 50% during construction, 40% on handover).

Amenities & Features:

  • Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown skyline.

  • Private pools in selected units & Royal Suites.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center, spa, yoga & wellness areas.

  • Jogging track, landscaped outdoor lounges, greenery.

  • Luxurious lobby with 24/7 concierge.

  • Co-working spaces & kids’ play areas.

  • Premium retail & dining within the tower.

Prime Downtown Location:

  • Heart of Downtown Dubai – 5 min walk to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.

  • Excellent connectivity to Business Bay, DIFC & Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Only 15 min to Dubai International Airport.

Investment Highlights:

  • Prestigious address – Downtown Dubai is a top global investment and rental market.

  • Expected rental yields 6–8% p.a. due to high demand for luxury units.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential – limited new supply in Downtown core.

  • Unique architectural design & rare features (private pools) increase resale value.

Conclusion:

Binghatti Skyblade is more than a building – it’s a landmark lifestyle and investment opportunity.
Whether for residency, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it offers luxury, prestige, and lasting value.

Reserve your unit today and secure your place in Downtown Dubai’s most iconic new tower!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
