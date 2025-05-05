Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Montura - the exclusive residential project in the heart of Grand Polo & Resort, where splendour of equestrian heritage enterlaces modern lifestyle. The project creates the unique environment, where nature, aesthetics and comfort make a harmonious whole. There is a feel of nobleness and tranquility, and green landscapes wander and branch, connecting residential quarters, creating the feeling of coziness, unity and membership of the special community.

Each villa opens breathtaking views of emerald fields, shady alleys and landscaped gardens, where the spirit of polo and freedom of movement are felt in every windflaw. Spacious villas with 3-5 bedrooms area available. Interiors are decorated with natural marble, refined finishing made of valuable wood species and carefully selected textures, creating the feeling of sophisticated coziness and nobleness.

The Green Core - a spacious central area with three professional polo fields, a luxury clubhouse and private stables - is in the heart of the project. For active lifestyle, there are fitness areas, bike and walking tracks, modern paddle courts. Walks in the flower gardens and wood trails inspire and give peace of mind. For family recreation, there is a mini golf, lawns, as well as an art pavilion - a place for contemplation, art and cultural events. The symbol of the project is the Galloping Fountain, which reflects the very essence of the Montura project - energy, grace and aiming for beauty.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pools
  • walking and bike tracks
  • fountain
  • flower garden
  • picturesque wood trail
  • stables
  • mini golf

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just 5 minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes dive from Downtown Dubai, Montura offers the rare combination of the ideal location and dive into nature.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,92M
