Dubai, UAE

from €815,251

81 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Chic apartments with views of the Persian Gulf in the Dubai Marina area! The apartments are offered without furniture. The following upscale amenities will be available to apartment owners: swimming pools with sun loungers and views of the marina, fitness room, SPA center with steam and saunas for men and women, indoor and outdoor yoga studios, lounge, barbecue area, landscaped gardens, entertainment areas, virtual golf space, music and games rooms, conference rooms, concierge service and security 24/7. Location: Within a radius of 10 – 20 minutes on foot are: kindergartens, beaches, a shopping center, a parachute center, schools and universities. Payment Plan: 50% - at the construction stage. 50% - upon completion. Return on investment is 8%. Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer!