Maya 5

Dubai, UAE
from
€243,263
;
9
About the complex

Apartments in a cozy residential complex Maya 5! High yield - 7.4% in $! The kitchens are furnished and fully equipped with appliances! In the popular Jumeirah Village Circle area! Perfect for living and investment!

Amenities: Lobby, fully equipped gym, swimming pool for adults and children, play area, BBQ area, private covered parking, 24 hour security.

Location:
Dubai Mall — 23 minutes
Palm Jumeirah Island — 15 minutes
Burj Al Arab — 20 minutes
The Walk JBR — 15 minutes
International Airport — 30 minutes
Al Maktoum International Airport — 25 minutes

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
30% - at the construction stage
60% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
2024
Finished
6
New building location
Dubai, UAE

