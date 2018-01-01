Apartments in a cozy residential complex Maya 5! High yield - 7.4% in $! The kitchens are furnished and fully equipped with appliances! In the popular Jumeirah Village Circle area! Perfect for living and investment!
Amenities: Lobby, fully equipped gym, swimming pool for adults and children, play area, BBQ area, private covered parking, 24 hour security.
Location:
Dubai Mall — 23 minutes
Palm Jumeirah Island — 15 minutes
Burj Al Arab — 20 minutes
The Walk JBR — 15 minutes
International Airport — 30 minutes
Al Maktoum International Airport — 25 minutes
Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
30% - at the construction stage
60% - upon completion
