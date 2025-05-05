  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New ES Golf Verge Residence with a swimming pool, a golf course and a clubhouse, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine your life, where every day will start with a picturesque view of the endless emerald golf courses and the genial sunshine, which fills your home with mild light. ES Golf Verge is the ideal balance of nature and luxury, a place, where stylish architecture harmoniously blends with the surrounding landscape.

Located in Emaar South, one of the most prospective areas of Dubai, ES Golf Verge offers a collection of luxury residences with 1-3 bedrooms. Every interior element is thought out to the last detail here: natural materials, warm colors, refines wooden and stone focuses, which fill the space with coziness and tranquility.

The 18-hole championship golf course, which gives endless panoramic views and the feeling of space, is waiting for you. Walking alleys, a fitness center, swimming pools, yoga spaces, tennis and paddle courts - everything is created so that you can enjoy active and slow paced life here. For families with children, there are playgrounds, a prk and developing areas. And evenings can be spent with friends in the cozy barbecue areas or in the clubhouse.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • golf course
  • skate park
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • fitness center
  • clubhouse
  • yoga area
  • jogging track
  • barbecue area
  • gym
  • sports ground
  • communal park
  • playgrounds

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20.

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the perfect transport accessibility, you can easily get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and the international airport, and proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, schools and medical facilities makes the project the ideal choice for both life and investment.

Location on the map

