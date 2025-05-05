Residential complex Apartments in the new residence The Highgrove with swimming pools, spa and restaurant in the area of ​​Nad Al Sheba 1/Meydan, Dubai

We would like to bring to your attention the unique residential project The Highgrove, which embodies the ideal combination of modern design and natural beauty. There are totally 291 units in the complex. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and a penthouse with 3 bedrooms are available. Every residence offers breathtaking views of the lagoon and the surrounding nature.

The entire world of amenities and opportunities is waiting for you here. The swimming pools for children and adults are at your disposal. The specially equipped sport areas, including a fitness center and a yoga studio, will allow you to support the active lifestyle. There are kids' playgrounds and barbecue areas, where you can spend time with your family and friends, in the territory of the complex.

The unique amenities, such as a restaurant on the 34th floor with panoramic views of the city, create the unforgettable atmosphere for your evening dinners. The garden on the 35th floor with cozy gazeboes and a fireplace will become the ideal place for the meetings with your loved ones. Moreover, you can enjoy spa treatments in the secluded environment and spend time in the club area, where new meetings and communication are welcome.

Every detail in The Highgrove is thought-out for creating comfortable and stylish space, where you can enjoy both everyday life, and the special moments with you family and friends.

Amenities

swimming pools for children and adults

cinema

barbecue area

yoga studio

fitness center

kids' playgrounds

spa and sauna

restaurant with panoramic views

roof-top garden and viewing deck

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (70/30)

Features of the flats

Kitchen and bathrooms included

Facilities and equipment in the house

Every flat includes a fully equipped kitchen, making it the center of home comfort and convenience. The kitchens are decorated in the modern style using high-quality materials. They are equipped with built-in appliances, including a fridge, a stove, an oven, a dishwasher, ensuring maximum comfort for cooking. The elegant kitchen cabinetry and countertops made of natural materials add a shadow of luxury and style. The bathrooms are also designed with a focus on comfort and modernity, and equipped with sanitary ware.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in a quiet and safe area, which is ideal for family life: perfect infrastructure, including schools, parks and sports complexes. All these create the comfortable conditions for living. Moreover, the area is situated near the main highways, ensuring the convenient access to other parts of the city, including business and shopping areas. Different shops, cafes and restaurants make life more convenient and comfortable here.