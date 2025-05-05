Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE

Serenia District West is not just a residential complex, but the real architectural masterpiece, created by Palma Holding for those, who appreciate style, comfort and perfect quality of life. Spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every corner is thought out to the last detail here to give you the feeling of seclusion and serenity, preserving convenient proximity to all key locations of Dubai. Residences in Serenia District West are the ideal balance between natural harmony and modern luxury. Open-plan layouts, high-quality finishing materials, floor-to-ceiling windows with wonderful views of water canals and green areas create the unique atmosphere of coziness and space. Every detail of the project underlines elegance, combining style and functionality in the perfect symphony of design.

Residents of the complex can enjoy premium amenities, created for ideal recreation and vibrant life. The modern gym, allowing to keep fit, the spacious lounge areas, the swimming pool with a sitting area and the spa center - there is everything for relaxation and revival here. For families with children, there are play areas, and for those, who like activities - hiking trails and green parks. There are exclusive boutiques, fine dining restaurants and the picturesque promenade, creating the atmosphere of unparalleled comfort and delight of life, near the complex.

Amenities:

swimming pool with a lounge area

modern gym

spa center

spacious lounge areas

kids' playgrounds

parks and hiking trails

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 60/40.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of the complex is one of its main advantages. Residents of Serenia District West can easily and quickly get to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Yalayis Road, which means being just a few minutes from such landmark places as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and other prestigious locations. Moreover, close proximity to Jumeirah Islands Pavilion and elegant Jumeirah Islands Club adda attractiveness to this project, making it the ideal choice for discerning customers.