  Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,818
14/04/2025
$606,051
13/04/2025
$606,408
12/04/2025
$608,672
11/04/2025
$622,425
10/04/2025
$624,961
09/04/2025
$628,106
08/04/2025
$627,713
06/04/2025
$628,080
05/04/2025
$622,359
04/04/2025
$630,679
03/04/2025
$637,673
02/04/2025
$636,329
01/04/2025
$634,890
30/03/2025
$632,938
29/03/2025
$637,671
28/03/2025
$640,000
27/03/2025
$637,757
26/03/2025
$637,358
25/03/2025
$635,181
24/03/2025
$633,031
;
2
ID: 24919
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422345
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Serenia District West is not just a residential complex, but the real architectural masterpiece, created by Palma Holding for those, who appreciate style, comfort and perfect quality of life. Spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every corner is thought out to the last detail here to give you the feeling of seclusion and serenity, preserving convenient proximity to all key locations of Dubai. Residences in Serenia District West are the ideal balance between natural harmony and modern luxury. Open-plan layouts, high-quality finishing materials, floor-to-ceiling windows with wonderful views of water canals and green areas create the unique atmosphere of coziness and space. Every detail of the project underlines elegance, combining style and functionality in the perfect symphony of design.

Residents of the complex can enjoy premium amenities, created for ideal recreation and vibrant life. The modern gym, allowing to keep fit, the spacious lounge areas, the swimming pool with a sitting area and the spa center - there is everything for relaxation and revival here. For families with children, there are play areas, and for those, who like activities - hiking trails and green parks. There are exclusive boutiques, fine dining restaurants and the picturesque promenade, creating the atmosphere of unparalleled comfort and delight of life, near the complex.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool with a lounge area
  • modern gym
  • spa center
  • spacious lounge areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • parks and hiking trails

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 60/40.

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of the complex is one of its main advantages. Residents of Serenia District West can easily and quickly get to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Yalayis Road, which means being just a few minutes from such landmark places as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and other prestigious locations. Moreover, close proximity to Jumeirah Islands Pavilion and elegant Jumeirah Islands Club adda attractiveness to this project, making it the ideal choice for discerning customers.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,818
