Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$306,133
14/04/2025
$304,242
13/04/2025
$304,422
12/04/2025
$305,558
11/04/2025
$312,463
10/04/2025
$313,735
09/04/2025
$315,314
08/04/2025
$315,117
06/04/2025
$315,301
05/04/2025
$312,429
04/04/2025
$316,606
03/04/2025
$320,117
02/04/2025
$319,443
01/04/2025
$318,720
30/03/2025
$342,458
29/03/2025
$345,015
28/03/2025
$346,274
27/03/2025
$345,060
26/03/2025
$344,845
25/03/2025
$343,665
24/03/2025
$342,489
;
4
Address
Params
Description
Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ghost is a residential complex that embodies architectural mastery and functional design. Available for purchase are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each residence features spacious layouts, and the interiors provide elegance in every corner of your home.

Among the many modern amenities offered by the project, one can highlight a temperature-controlled swimming pool - the perfect place to relax on hot summer days. There is also a modern and fully equipped gym, a games room, a children's playground, landscaped gardens and a kindergarten for the little ones. The developer offers secure underground parking and 24-hour concierge services for your peace of mind and convenience.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Gym
  • World-class medical centers
  • Playgrounds
  • Parks
  • Swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure

Living in Al Jaddaf means you are at the heart of Dubai’s vibrant life. Situated above the historic Dubai Creek, the development is the perfect combination of action and tranquility. The proximity to Al Jaddaf Metro Station provides easy access to the city’s extensive metro network, making travel easy and comfortable:

  • Dubai Festival City Mall – 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 12 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airports – 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

