Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Ghost is a residential complex that embodies architectural mastery and functional design. Available for purchase are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each residence features spacious layouts, and the interiors provide elegance in every corner of your home.

Among the many modern amenities offered by the project, one can highlight a temperature-controlled swimming pool - the perfect place to relax on hot summer days. There is also a modern and fully equipped gym, a games room, a children's playground, landscaped gardens and a kindergarten for the little ones. The developer offers secure underground parking and 24-hour concierge services for your peace of mind and convenience.

Gym

World-class medical centers

Playgrounds

Parks

Swimming pool

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Living in Al Jaddaf means you are at the heart of Dubai’s vibrant life. Situated above the historic Dubai Creek, the development is the perfect combination of action and tranquility. The proximity to Al Jaddaf Metro Station provides easy access to the city’s extensive metro network, making travel easy and comfortable: