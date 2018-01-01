  1. Realting.com
  New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE

New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€513,400
About the complex

Complex comprises two beautifully designed residential high-rises with unparalleled views overlooking the Creek Island’s lush parkland. Set in a family-oriented neighbourhood, its one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 72 to 152 m2. Taking urban living to new heights, all of the apartments have balconies with clear lines of sight to the waterfront and overlooking the lush expanse of the park below. The towers’ dynamic surroundings never fail to surprise and delight, ensuring endless experiences for residents and guests of all ages, from charming cafés and restaurants to fashionable retail stores and boutiques. Amenities - private temperature-controlled pools, modern gyms and children’s play areas mean there is something for everyone to enjoy. Featuring a landscaped leisure deck, this serene space is the ideal place to connect with family and friends.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nestled in the northern part of Creek Island, overlooking the parkland, complex enjoys direct access to the island’s circular boulevard. A short walk to Creek Marina, the new 5-star luxury marina, there is no better base from which to explore. With the interchange at Ras Al Khor Road and easy access to Dubai’s main roads, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are just 10 to 15 minutes away.

Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€274,000
Apartment building 1BR | Bluewaters Bay | meraas
Dubai, UAE
from
€662,000
Residential complex Golf Residences by Fortimo
Dubai, UAE
from
€352,091
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€384,458
Apartment building Studio | Canal Crown | Damac
Dubai, UAE
from
€283,000
New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
€513,400
Apartment building 1BR | Holland Gardens | Features
Apartment building 1BR | Holland Gardens | Features
Dubai, UAE
€178,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as Holland Gardens by Nshama Community Features; Homes within walking distance of Town Square Park A wide range of shops & restaurant Kilometers of green space to enjoy, with trails for Jogging, Cycling & Walking Childrens play ground, pools & gym Nearby skateboard & water park Modern amenities including schools & hospitals Mosques Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 637 Sqft Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Tennis court Cycling, Running & Joggin track School Fitness centre Sports court Garden Yoga & Meditation Supermarket & Shopping area Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-quality residence Creek Views 1 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-quality residence Creek Views 1 with a swimming pool close to the international airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
€303,460
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the city. The residence features landscaped gardens, a gym, a sauna, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a jogging path, a basketball court, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house KItchen cabinetry and appliances Air conditioning Double glazing Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 7 minutes Dubai Mall - 8 minutes Business Bay - 9 minutes
Residential complex New residence Mudon Views with a park and a swimming pool, Mudon, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mudon Views with a park and a swimming pool, Mudon, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
€326,231
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and luminous apartments with a beautiful view, balconies, terraces and gardens. The residence features a park, a swimming pool, gyms, tennis courts, schools and a kindergarten, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Motor City - 10 minutes International airport - 15 minutes Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes Expo 2020 - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
