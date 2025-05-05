  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$683,382
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20198
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2384107
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    World Trade Centre (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Jardin Astral is a carefully designed 11-storey residential complex. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from spacious apartments with modern interiors made from high quality materials. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase, as well as a limited number of apartments with garden views and a private terrace, which is ideal for spending evenings with family and friends under the starry sky. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline. A fully equipped kitchen with high-quality appliances from leading brands will allow you to create culinary masterpieces. Stylish built-in wardrobes will help you rationally organize space and maintain order in your apartment. Integrating a smart home system will allow you to control the lighting, temperature and security of your apartment. The innovative biometric lock will provide you with security and convenience. The project area also provides convenient charging stations for electric vehicles.

Cool off in the water of the pool while enjoying magnificent views of the park. Comfortable sun loungers and soft bean bags invite you to relax, unwind and sunbathe, while built-in coworking areas will allow you to work productively in the fresh air.

Features:

  • club
  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • co-working areas
  • cinema
  • bar
  • library
  • lounge areas
  • sauna
  • steam bath
  • barbecue area

Installments (60/40):

  • 20% – upon booking;
  • 5% – 1st payment (September 2024);
  • 5% – 2nd payment (December 2024);
  • 5% – 3rd payment (March 2025);
  • 5% – 4th payment (June 2025);
  • 5% – 5th payment (September 2025);
  • 5% – 6th payment (December 2025);
  • 5% – 7th payment (March 2026);
  • 5% – 8th payment (June 2026);
  • 40% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2026).
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Fully fitted kitchen
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Premium branded Siemens/Bosch kitchen appliances (hood, gas hob, convection oven with microwave, washing machine with dryer, fridge)
  • Intercom
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown, Dubai Mall – 10 minutes
  • Meydan Racecourse – 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 18 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Park Views Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$424,870
Residential complex Park Lane
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,562
Apartment building Cloud Tower by Tiger
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$315,051
Residential complex AQUA DIMORE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,000
Residential complex New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$305,015
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$683,382
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex 10 Oxford
Residential complex 10 Oxford
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$506,849
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the luxury complex 10 Oxford in Jumeirah Village Circle! Smart home systems and "smart lock" on the doors, TESO appliances in the kitchen! Interest-free installments! We will provide an investor catalog! Amenities: swimming pool, gymnasium, restaurants, security services, chil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New W Residences with a spa area and around-the-clock security close to highways, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New W Residences with a spa area and around-the-clock security close to highways, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$598,207
The residences, inspired by the spirit of New York, are situated in the heart of dynamic Dubai, where the world-class energy and the enhanced experience come together. These unique apartments offer the lifestyle, which combines music, fashion, design, and the art of cooking. Every space is m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building vida marina residence
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$958,904
The year of construction 2023
Deal: Sales Category: Apartment  Area: Marina   Sub-Location: Vida Marina Residence  Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 View: Community View  Parking: 1 Furnished: Unfurnished  Availability: Available, handover ended on April Inner Square: 1260 sq. Ft.
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications