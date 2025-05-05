Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE

Jardin Astral is a carefully designed 11-storey residential complex. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from spacious apartments with modern interiors made from high quality materials. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase, as well as a limited number of apartments with garden views and a private terrace, which is ideal for spending evenings with family and friends under the starry sky. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline. A fully equipped kitchen with high-quality appliances from leading brands will allow you to create culinary masterpieces. Stylish built-in wardrobes will help you rationally organize space and maintain order in your apartment. Integrating a smart home system will allow you to control the lighting, temperature and security of your apartment. The innovative biometric lock will provide you with security and convenience. The project area also provides convenient charging stations for electric vehicles.

Cool off in the water of the pool while enjoying magnificent views of the park. Comfortable sun loungers and soft bean bags invite you to relax, unwind and sunbathe, while built-in coworking areas will allow you to work productively in the fresh air.

Features:

club

swimming pool

gym

co-working areas

cinema

bar

library

lounge areas

sauna

steam bath

barbecue area

Installments (60/40):

20% – upon booking;

5% – 1st payment (September 2024);

5% – 2nd payment (December 2024);

5% – 3rd payment (March 2025);

5% – 4th payment (June 2025);

5% – 5th payment (September 2025);

5% – 6th payment (December 2025);

5% – 7th payment (March 2026);

5% – 8th payment (June 2026);

40% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2026).

"Smart Home" system

Fully fitted kitchen

Fitted wardrobes

Premium branded Siemens/Bosch kitchen appliances (hood, gas hob, convection oven with microwave, washing machine with dryer, fridge)

Intercom

Air conditioning

Downtown, Dubai Mall – 10 minutes

Meydan Racecourse – 15 minutes

Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes

Burj Al Arab – 18 minutes

Palm Jumeirah – 20 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure