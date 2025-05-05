Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE

Jardin Astral is a carefully designed 11-storey residential complex. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from spacious apartments with modern interiors made from high quality materials. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase, as well as a limited number of apartments with garden views and a private terrace, which is ideal for spending evenings with family and friends under the starry sky. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline. A fully equipped kitchen with high-quality appliances from leading brands will allow you to create culinary masterpieces. Stylish built-in wardrobes will help you rationally organize space and maintain order in your apartment. Integrating a smart home system will allow you to control the lighting, temperature and security of your apartment. The innovative biometric lock will provide you with security and convenience. The project area also provides convenient charging stations for electric vehicles.
Cool off in the water of the pool while enjoying magnificent views of the park. Comfortable sun loungers and soft bean bags invite you to relax, unwind and sunbathe, while built-in coworking areas will allow you to work productively in the fresh air.
Features:
Installments (60/40):