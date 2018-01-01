High-rise residence Al Habtoor Tower with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €628,041

28–211 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai – is a new luxury project created by the Swiss Property UAE boutique developer in collaboration with the Kempinski Hotels chain, founded in 1897 and the oldest hotel group in Europe. The award-winning residential complex features elegant lofts, spacious apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 77 square meters. m to 391 square meters. m, as well as chic duplexes with 2 – 4 bedrooms. All residences are offered with double-height ceilings and panoramic windows with amazing views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. The interiors will be decorated in bright, calm colors, in harmony with premium wooden and marble coatings, as well as fine furniture. Residence owners will be able to enjoy many amenities aimed at improving and outdoor activities, including: - outdoor pool; - gym; - padel tennis, squash, basketball and beach volleyball; - yoga studio; - wellness center; - playroom, kids club, splashing pool and park; - cinema; - business center; - pedestrian and treadmills. Location: Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai is located near Dubai Creek, in the prestigious Al Jaddaf area. All key locations of the emirate are a 15-minute drive away, including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Za'abeel and Dubai Creek Harbor. In just 20 minutes, residents of the complex will reach popular shopping centers, walking and entertainment areas of Dubai, including: - Dubai Mall – the largest shopping center in the emirate, where there are more than 1,200 retail stores, entertainment centers and a large number of cafes and restaurants; - Za'abeel Park, covering an area of 45 football fields, – Dubai's largest park, where the entertainment areas of Ice Park Dubai, Dinosaur Park, Dubai Frame, as well as children's playgrounds, are located, fitness center, pedestrian and treadmills; - Wildlife Nature Reserve Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, famous for its large population of pink flamingos, as well as other birds, animals, insects and plants; - Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach beaches with white sand and amenities for relaxation and water sports.