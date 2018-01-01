  1. Realting.com
  High-rise residence Al Habtoor Tower with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

High-rise residence Al Habtoor Tower with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€532,696
About the complex

The residence features a gym, an infinity pool, a spa center, a sports ground, a cafe and a restaurant, a kids' playground, an outdoor lounge area, a library, a parking.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 3.2 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3.4 km
  • Airport - 16.6 km
  • Sea - 6.5 km
Other complexes
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
from
€283,589
Specifications Type - Apartment Size - 1,494 sqft No. of bedrooms - 2 Bed No. of bathrooms - 3 Bath 30 min from Downtown 35 min from Airport Unfurnished Vacant Reference no. COIN-CNTR-22 Features Balcony Built-in Wardrobes Central A/C Children's Play Area Covered Parking Shared Gym Shared Pool About area The Mediterranean-inspired architecture is infused with contemporary style design giving Centurion Residences a taste of mixed culture and era. Simple details like the stucco facade walls are broken by balconies and decks covered by wood trellis proving shade and a perfectly manicured landscape. The courtyard placed in the center balances the design and intrigues the senses with a pool and garden for any time one wishes to swim or stroll in nature.  
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Sharjah, UAE
from
€129,234
Area 42 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Al Mamsha — complex located in Muwaileh in Sharjah. Apartments for 1 to 3 bedrooms and studios with a balcony or terrace are offered. The apartments have double glazed panoramic windows, there are dressing rooms, dining areas, spacious bathrooms with high-class plumbing. The balconies offer magnificent views of the horizon. Al Mamsha residents will have access to amenities such as: - central conditioning system; - lobby; - service elevators; - gym; - pool; - children's playgrounds; - green areas; - barbecue area; - cafe; - round-the-clock protection of the territory; - round-the-clock video surveillance; - access to the Internet; - satellite / cable TV; - ATM; - services of round-the-clock concierge. Location: The nearest public transport stop at City Al Falah Mosque is a 5-minute walk. The complex is surrounded by educational institutions. University of Sharjah is a 10-minute drive away. You can get to Sharjah Police Academy in the same amount of time. It will take 10 minutes to get to College of Medicine — University of Sharjah. Zero 6 Mall by Alef is a 7-minute drive from Al Mamsha Souks. Residents can travel to Nesto Hypermarket, which is a 5-minute drive, for food and household goods. For 5 minutes from Al Mamsha Souks, you can take the iGrab Cafe Sharjah. In 15 minutes, residents will be able to reach Tea Time Cafe. Another OLD CAF SHJ is a 10-minute walk. For outdoor walks, Al Qasimia University Main Gate is great. It is a 5-minute drive away. International Airport Ras Al Khaimah is a 50-minute drive away. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty s mnozhestvom udobstv
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty s mnozhestvom udobstv
Dubai, UAE
from
€628,041
Area 28–211 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai – is a new luxury project created by the Swiss Property UAE boutique developer in collaboration with the Kempinski Hotels chain, founded in 1897 and the oldest hotel group in Europe. The award-winning residential complex features elegant lofts, spacious apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 77 square meters. m to 391 square meters. m, as well as chic duplexes with 2 – 4 bedrooms. All residences are offered with double-height ceilings and panoramic windows with amazing views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. The interiors will be decorated in bright, calm colors, in harmony with premium wooden and marble coatings, as well as fine furniture. Residence owners will be able to enjoy many amenities aimed at improving and outdoor activities, including: - outdoor pool; - gym; - padel tennis, squash, basketball and beach volleyball; - yoga studio; - wellness center; - playroom, kids club, splashing pool and park; - cinema; - business center; - pedestrian and treadmills. Location: Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai is located near Dubai Creek, in the prestigious Al Jaddaf area. All key locations of the emirate are a 15-minute drive away, including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Za'abeel and Dubai Creek Harbor. In just 20 minutes, residents of the complex will reach popular shopping centers, walking and entertainment areas of Dubai, including: - Dubai Mall – the largest shopping center in the emirate, where there are more than 1,200 retail stores, entertainment centers and a large number of cafes and restaurants; - Za'abeel Park, covering an area of 45 football fields, – Dubai's largest park, where the entertainment areas of Ice Park Dubai, Dinosaur Park, Dubai Frame, as well as children's playgrounds, are located, fitness center, pedestrian and treadmills; - Wildlife Nature Reserve Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, famous for its large population of pink flamingos, as well as other birds, animals, insects and plants; - Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach beaches with white sand and amenities for relaxation and water sports. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!
