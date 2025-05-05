Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Ananda Residences is a residential project, created for those, who appreciate harmony of style, comfort and active lifestyle. Located in the dynamically developing area of Motor City, this project will be ideal for both life and investment. Tranquility of a cozy residential complex and convenient accessibility of Dubai key areas are combined here. Due to well-developed infrastructure, green boulevards, proximity to schools, shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities, Motor City has proved to be one of the most comfortable areas for living.

The project offers refined studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 3 bedrooms. Each residence is designed with attention to every detail and using high-quality finishing materials. Apartments are fully furnished, there is built-in kitchen appliances, making movement or rental easy and quick.

The project is thought out in such a way as to meet the requirements of both active young people, and families with children. There is a modern swimming pool, where you can relax in a hot day, tennis and basketball courts for sports, a gym with professional equipment to keep fit, a kids' play area, where children can have fun and spend time safely. The barbecue area will be perfect for meetings with friends and family evenings, and the jogging track and the hiking trail, going through the green space, create the ideal conditions for walks and training activity outdoors.

Amenities:

swimming pool

tennis court

basketball court

gym

kids' playground

barbecue area

jogging track

hiking trail

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan:

Payment plan for 2 years after handover.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished with kitchen appliances

Autodrome - 5 minutes

Dubai Sports City - 7 minutes

Dubai Hills Mall - 12 minutes

Global Village - 15 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 16 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes

Dubai Marina - 19 minutes

Dubai Mall - 23 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure