  New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €394,276
€394,276
About the complex

The residence features parks, a kids' playground, swimming pools, jogging paths, a tennis court and sports grounds, shops and restaurants, gyms.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International school - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Casa Canal – recently announced 80 meter skyscraper from AHS Properties. It is located in Al Safa, next to Safa Park and Dubai Canal. For sale in Casa Canal there is a collection of a variety of ultra-lux residences. Among them: Sky Villas with 4-5 bedrooms, 3-bedroom penthouses, Sky Mansions with six bedrooms. For luxury connoisseurs, three exclusive Sky Palaces are presented. The area of ultra-lux real estate will be from 395 square meters. m to 2,508 square meters. m. All residences will have private access from the elevator to the living room and a private pool to the spacious terrace. Unique views of Dubai Canal, Safa Park and the Dubai horizon will open from panoramic windows. Casa Canal residents will have affordable premium services and amenities on two floors of the podium, such as: - infinity pool; - a cigar salon; - cinema; - yoga studio; - gym; - wellness center; - spa; - a restaurant with a personal chef; - sushi bar; - 24-hour concierge service at the level of a five-star hotel; - driver services and two Rolls Royce cars, etc. Location: 5-15 minutes Downtown Dubai, DIFC 20-30 minutes Mall of Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) Casa Canal is being built in close proximity to the Al Wasl Road. Just five minutes drive will be required to get to one of the main highways of the emirate — Sheikh Zayed Road. This arrangement gives residents easy access to other areas of Dubai. Just 10 minutes will take a trip to the world famous attractions Downtown Dubai — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Mall, etc. It will take the same time to get by private car to Jumeirah Beach and Dubai International Financial Center. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive from the complex. You can have a good time shopping or relaxing with your whole family at Mall of the Emirates or Ibn Battuta Mall. A trip to shopping centers will take no more than half an hour. Completion date: 2025
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. The residence features a green area, a gym, a steam bath, a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, a waterfall, a parking, an outdoor cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, an entertainment center. Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, schools, medical centers and places of interest. Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features an access to the beach, shops, swimming pools, a games room, a yoga area, landscaped gardens. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Solar water heating Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah - 30 minutes Dubai Mall - 45 minutes International airport - 50 minutes Mall of Emirates - 40 minutes
