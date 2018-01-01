New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €5,85M

418–530 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Casa Canal – recently announced 80 meter skyscraper from AHS Properties. It is located in Al Safa, next to Safa Park and Dubai Canal. For sale in Casa Canal there is a collection of a variety of ultra-lux residences. Among them: Sky Villas with 4-5 bedrooms, 3-bedroom penthouses, Sky Mansions with six bedrooms. For luxury connoisseurs, three exclusive Sky Palaces are presented. The area of ultra-lux real estate will be from 395 square meters. m to 2,508 square meters. m. All residences will have private access from the elevator to the living room and a private pool to the spacious terrace. Unique views of Dubai Canal, Safa Park and the Dubai horizon will open from panoramic windows. Casa Canal residents will have affordable premium services and amenities on two floors of the podium, such as: - infinity pool; - a cigar salon; - cinema; - yoga studio; - gym; - wellness center; - spa; - a restaurant with a personal chef; - sushi bar; - 24-hour concierge service at the level of a five-star hotel; - driver services and two Rolls Royce cars, etc. Location: 5-15 minutes Downtown Dubai, DIFC 20-30 minutes Mall of Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) Casa Canal is being built in close proximity to the Al Wasl Road. Just five minutes drive will be required to get to one of the main highways of the emirate — Sheikh Zayed Road. This arrangement gives residents easy access to other areas of Dubai. Just 10 minutes will take a trip to the world famous attractions Downtown Dubai — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Mall, etc. It will take the same time to get by private car to Jumeirah Beach and Dubai International Financial Center. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive from the complex. You can have a good time shopping or relaxing with your whole family at Mall of the Emirates or Ibn Battuta Mall. A trip to shopping centers will take no more than half an hour. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!