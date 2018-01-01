Floating villas are the innovation achieved through a combination of engineering and imagination. They are the epitome of timeless design and craftsmanship.

All villas have 3 floors, including an impressive underwater floor. The top open floor has a lounge area with dining area and Jacuzzi. Also for owners there is room service, access to the pool and beach on the island.

Connected to the piers.

Payment plan: 25% down payment / 75% as agreed upon after the deal.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.