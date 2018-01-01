  1. Realting.com
  The Floating Seahorse — floating villas by Kleindienst with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and jacuzzis in The World Islands, Dubai

The Floating Seahorse — floating villas by Kleindienst with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and jacuzzis in The World Islands, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Floating villas are the innovation achieved through a combination of engineering and imagination. They are the epitome of timeless design and craftsmanship.

All villas have 3 floors, including an impressive underwater floor. The top open floor has a lounge area with dining area and Jacuzzi. Also for owners there is room service, access to the pool and beach on the island.

Connected to the piers.

Payment plan: 25% down payment / 75% as agreed upon after the deal.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE

The Floating Seahorse — floating villas by Kleindienst with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and jacuzzis in The World Islands, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,50M
Residential complex Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Residential complex Kempinski Residences The Creek — new residence by Swiss Property with a swimming pool, a spa center and a panoramic view in Dubai Healthcare City
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,68M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with spacious terraces and balconies, and panoramic views. The avantgarde residence features a panoramic view, around-the-clock concierge service and security, a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a yoga studio, sports grounds, a games room, a kids' club and a playground, a business center, a cinema. Completion - 3 quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Floor-to-ceiling windows Parquet flooring Premium kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 1 minute Downtown - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes Dubai Creek Harbour - 10 minutes Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Sea - 15 km
Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom zhilom komplekse Gate
Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom zhilom komplekse Gate
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€237,224
Area 46 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Gate Residence — is a project that offers 463 units of luxury housing. This luxurious residential complex offers you the opportunity to choose apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. The Gate offers everything you need for a comfortable stay, thanks to its unique location. Abu Dhabi International Airport, Masdar Institute, Gems Education, Ryan International School and Masdar City Community Shopping Center are just 5 minutes from Masdar The Gate. Infrastructure: - Cycling lanes; - Fitness club; - Gardens and parks; - Crossroads; - Children's park; - Open gym; - Outdoor recreation area; - Restaurants and cafes; - Crossroads; - Supermarkets; - Sports ground; - Hall for yoga and meditation. Location: - 5 minutes – Abu Dhabi International Airport; - 5 minutes – GEMS Educational & Ryan International School; - 5 minutes – Masdar Institute; - 15 minutes – Irena Building; - 15 minutes – entertainment on the island of Yas; - 15 minutes – World of Ferrari; - 20 minutes – Al Raha Beach. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€612,586
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with terraces, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features lounge areas, a beach and a beach club, a swimming pool and parks. Completion - October, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near highways, schools and medical centers. Dubai Marina - 30 minutes Business Bay - 30 minutes Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
