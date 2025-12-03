  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Villa Lanai Islands

Villa Lanai Islands

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$18,77M
;
9
ID: 16399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/03/2024

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Luxurious mansion in the Lanai Islands community in the Tilal Al Ghaf area! For life and investment! Yield from 10%! Interest-free installments! We will provide an investor's catalog!

Delivery date - 2 quarters. 2027

Infrastructure: restaurants, parking, supermarkets, children's playgrounds, sports facilities and schools, private beach, restaurants, spa, fitness center, CCTV cameras, barbecue areas and lush green parks.

Location:
The mixed-use community offers privacy and tranquility, yet is located close to central Dubai.

Several famous attractions are located quite close to the complex. Residents have easy access by car to the iconic Burj Al Arab, the Palm Jumeirah and the incredible Dubai Marina. In the immediate vicinity you will find bus stops and public parking. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take about 30 minutes.

Availability of available mansions will be provided upon request!

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! We will provide layout options!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications