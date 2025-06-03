Villa Elwood

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Villa in the premium community of Elwood in The Valley! For family living and investment! Panoramic views! Many amenities for a comfortable life! Private pool! Excellent location! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE!
Amenities: 4 basketball courts, 2 club houses, picturesque park areas with walking paths, a lagoon, baobab park, playground, school and much more.
Location:
The unique location of the complex is one of its features.
27 minutes to Downtown Dubai;
40 minutes to Dubai Marina;
28 minutes to DXB airport;
30 minutes to DWC airport.
A stunning 7 bedroom waterfront villa, 'Cranberry Sky' is part of the 'Coral Villas Collection' project by award-winning builder 'Nakheel'. It is located in one of the most exclusive and iconic places in the world: the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai.
Enjoy the luxury and comfort of this 3-level …
This stunning villa, featuring five bedrooms, is situated in the elite residential complex of "PARK GREENS". This community is nestled in a serene green area of DAMAC Hills, adjacent to the Trump International Golf Club. This exclusive residential project, developed by the award-winning "Dam…
Townhouses and villas in the Damac Islands residential complex in the Dubailand area! The community will have premium locations for recreation and entertainment! Many popular locations nearby! Fully equipped kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage …
