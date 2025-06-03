  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Villa Elwood

Villa Elwood

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,17M
;
11
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 21046
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/08/2024

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Villa in the premium community of Elwood in The Valley! For family living and investment! Panoramic views! Many amenities for a comfortable life! Private pool! Excellent location! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: 4 basketball courts, 2 club houses, picturesque park areas with walking paths, a lagoon, baobab park, playground, school and much more. Location: The unique location of the complex is one of its features. 27 minutes to Downtown Dubai; 40 minutes to Dubai Marina; 28 minutes to DXB airport; 30 minutes to DWC airport. Availability of available villas will be provided upon request! Write or call, we will consult for free!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
