Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions

MAG MEWS Mansions – Elevated Villa Living in MBR City, Dubai.

Modern Architecture. Gated Privacy. Uncompromising Quality.

5 Bedroom Villas & Signature Mansions | Handover: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

MAG MEWS Mansions is an ultra-premium residential community in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), developed by MAG Lifestyle Development — one of the UAE’s most respected developers. The project consists of contemporary villas and mansions that combine smart layouts, high-end finishes, and private outdoor spaces for modern family life.

This gated villa enclave is surrounded by parks, boutique retail, wellness amenities, and has quick access to Downtown Dubai, making it a future-proof investment and prestigious place to live.

Prices & Sizes

5 Bedroom Mansions ~ 1440 m² from 16.500.000€

Handover: Q4 2026

Flexible Payment Plan – from 20% down

Capital Growth Zone – prime location with strong appreciation forecast

Villa & Mansion Features

Sleek, minimalist facades and double-height ceilings.

Spacious living & dining areas with natural light.

Private elevators (in mansion types).

Premium kitchens with marble countertops & Miele appliances.

Master suites with walk-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms.

Maid’s room, driver’s room, roof terrace & garage.

Landscaped gardens with private infinity pools.

Community Amenities:

Gated entry with 24/7 security.

Resort-style pool & leisure zones.

Wellness pavilion, outdoor yoga & jogging paths.

Boutique retail, cafes, and lifestyle facilities.

Family parks & kids’ play areas.

Direct access to Al Khail Road and Downtown.

Prime Location – MBR City, Dubai:

10 min to Burj Khalifa & Dubai Mall

12 min to Dubai International Airport

5 min to Meydan One Mall & Meydan Racecourse

Near international schools, hospitals & golf courses

Perfect For: