  Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions

Villa Elevated Villa Living in MBR City. MAG Mews Mansions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$19,26M
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
Media Media
ID: 26973
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

MAG MEWS Mansions – Elevated Villa Living in MBR City, Dubai.

Modern Architecture. Gated Privacy. Uncompromising Quality.

5 Bedroom Villas & Signature Mansions | Handover: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

MAG MEWS Mansions is an ultra-premium residential community in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), developed by MAG Lifestyle Development — one of the UAE’s most respected developers. The project consists of contemporary villas and mansions that combine smart layouts, high-end finishes, and private outdoor spaces for modern family life.

This gated villa enclave is surrounded by parks, boutique retail, wellness amenities, and has quick access to Downtown Dubai, making it a future-proof investment and prestigious place to live.

Prices & Sizes

  • 5 Bedroom Mansions ~ 1440 m² from 16.500.000€

Handover: Q4 2026
Flexible Payment Plan – from 20% down
Capital Growth Zone – prime location with strong appreciation forecast

Villa & Mansion Features

  • Sleek, minimalist facades and double-height ceilings.

  • Spacious living & dining areas with natural light.

  • Private elevators (in mansion types).

  • Premium kitchens with marble countertops & Miele appliances.

  • Master suites with walk-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms.

  • Maid’s room, driver’s room, roof terrace & garage.

  • Landscaped gardens with private infinity pools.

Community Amenities:

  • Gated entry with 24/7 security.

  • Resort-style pool & leisure zones.

  • Wellness pavilion, outdoor yoga & jogging paths.

  • Boutique retail, cafes, and lifestyle facilities.

  • Family parks & kids’ play areas.

  •  Direct access to Al Khail Road and Downtown.

Prime Location – MBR City, Dubai:

  • 10 min to Burj Khalifa & Dubai Mall

  • 12 min to Dubai International Airport

  • 5 min to Meydan One Mall & Meydan Racecourse

  • Near international schools, hospitals & golf courses

Perfect For:

  • High-end buyers seeking privacy + luxury in a central Dubai location.

  • Families wanting space, security, and world-class lifestyle amenities.

  • Investors targeting prestige properties with long-term capital growth.

  • Clients relocating from villas in Emirates Hills, Al Barari, or Nad Al Sheba.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

