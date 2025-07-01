  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building SYMPHONY - NEW LEVEL OF LUXURY

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,000
BTC
6.5421405
ETH
342.9015544
USDT
543 776.4782069
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
2
ID: 33081
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

LUXURY IS NOT BUILT. IT IS COMPOSED. Designed by the globally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects, The Symphony stands as a rare dialogue between form and feeling.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
