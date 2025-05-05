Residential complex New 1WOOD Residence 2 with swimming pools and a clubhouse close to the key landmarks, JVC, Dubai, UAE

1WOOD Residence 2 is a residential project, embodying the harmonious blend of modern comfort and natural aesthetics. Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle, this elegant complex offers the ideal combination of urban dynamics and secluded tranquility. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as layouts with studies, are available. Interiors of the apartments are executed in repressed and elegant style with a focus on natural materials and delicate shades, creating the environment, where it's easy to relax after a busy day.

Special attention is given to infrastructure, meeting the needs of the whole family. The spacious swimming pool at the terrace with sun loungers will give the moments of real relaxation, and there is a separate kids' pool for the little ones. Your children will be delighted with the specially equipped kids' play room and the playground, where they will be able to have fun safely. For active residents, there is a modern gym, and an outdoor crossfit area. The clubhouse will become a place for meetings, recreation and communication, and the barbecue area will be ideal for warm evenings in the bosom of your family and friends.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' play rooms and playgrounds

clubhouse

gym and crossfit

barbecue area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40 (after completion)

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances (Bertazzoni)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to its location, 1WOOD Residence 2 opens access to numerous key landmarks and active lounge areas. The way to the famous Dubai Miracle Garden, full of bloomy compositions, will take only 9 minutes. And you need only half-an-hour to get to the entertainment world in Motiongate, Legoland and other theme parks. Those, who like beach recreation and shopping, will appreciate proximity to The Walk JBR and Palm Jumeirah, and golfers - the prestigious courses Jumeirah Golf Estates and Montgomerie Golf Course, located just 15-17 minutes drive away.