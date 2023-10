Abu Dhabi, UAE

from €471,821

150 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Yas Golf Collection – the latest spa community of over 127 thousand square meters. m from Aldar Properties. It will be built in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, next to the famous Yas Links Golf Course. The project worth AED 1.7 billion ( USD 463 million ) will include 1,062 luxurious residences with breathtaking views of green fields, the sea and mangroves: furnished studios, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and duplexes with 2 – 3 bedrooms. In addition, the first phase of the project will include the collection of Souq Furnished Apartments, consisting of 140 furnished studios and 1-bedroom apartments ranging from 42 to 82 square meters. m. Potential buyers and investors will be able to choose real estate with views of the Ferrari World theme park, partial sea views, as well as Souq or community in general. Souq Furnished Apartments also offers three color options for residences. Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling will be installed in the rooms, providing maximum sunlight. For the convenience of residents in apartments and public areas of the community, « smart » technologies will be used. At the entrance to residential buildings, water bodies and areas for disembarking passengers will be placed. In the lobby with designer decor there are recreation areas and art installations. Infrastructure: One of the features of the new community – a wide selection of first-class amenities for different lifestyles, from a variety of physical activities to shopping and entertainment for children and adults: - Wellness center with a fitness pavilion and gym with sea views and a golf course; - fitness zone; - multifunctional spaces for yoga and Pilates; - direct access to « green loop » – treadmill landscape space; - multifunctional court; - cinema; - pools on the podium overlooking the mangroves; - children's pools and playgrounds; - children's play area; - a public center that includes a room for games, a coffee house, tables for table tennis and billiards; gardens on a hill overlooking the sea horizon; - library; - lounges for residents. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. With us you will feel safe, because we have many years of experience in the legal field, and this is a guarantee of compliance with all the intricacies when registering real estate. Call or write in chat, we are always in touch and happy to answer all questions !!