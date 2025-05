We offer apartments with panoramic views of the park, the canal, and the city.

The residence features a garden and a lawn, a swimming pool, gyms, a kids' pool and a playground, a multipurpose room, a barbecue area, a yoga area.

Completion - July, 2028.

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at the intersection of major highways, near a metro station and the canal promenade.