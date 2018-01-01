Thoe developer COTE D AZUR

DEVELOPER OF THOE - COTE D'AZUR
«Heart of Europe» — is a place consisting of 6 islands located against the background of the World Islands in Dubai.
*Heart of Europe offers :-*
For investors:
✅*Guaranteed net return on investment of 8.33% (written on SPA) for 12 years*
✅Without maintenance fees and hidden charges.
✅14 days of free stay per year
Below are the details of our project:
*1. AZURE AZURE HOTEL*
- Monaco (date of completion: December 2022.)
- Nice (completion date: 3 quarter 2023)
- Cannes (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)
Saint-Tropez (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)
Price — from 1.55 million to 12 million.
Payment plan:
Initial contribution: 40%
After 4 months: 20%
8 Months: 20%
After 12 months: 20%