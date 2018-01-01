  1. Realting.com
  Thoe developer COTE D AZUR

Thoe developer COTE D AZUR

Dubai, UAE
from
€401,480
About the complex

DEVELOPER OF THOE - COTE D'AZUR

«Heart of Europe» — is a place consisting of 6 islands located against the background of the World Islands in Dubai.

*Heart of Europe offers :-*

For investors:
✅*Guaranteed net return on investment of 8.33% (written on SPA) for 12 years*
✅Without maintenance fees and hidden charges.
✅14 days of free stay per year
 

Below are the details of our project:
*1. AZURE AZURE HOTEL*

- Monaco (date of completion: December 2022.)
- Nice (completion date: 3 quarter 2023)
- Cannes (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)
Saint-Tropez (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)
Price — from 1.55 million to 12 million.

Payment plan:
Initial contribution: 40%
After 4 months: 20%
8 Months: 20%
After 12 months: 20%

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR 401 480
New building location
Dubai, UAE

