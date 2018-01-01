Thoe developer COTE D AZUR

DEVELOPER OF THOE - COTE D'AZUR

«Heart of Europe» — is a place consisting of 6 islands located against the background of the World Islands in Dubai.

*Heart of Europe offers :-*

For investors:

✅*Guaranteed net return on investment of 8.33% (written on SPA) for 12 years*

✅Without maintenance fees and hidden charges.

✅14 days of free stay per year



Below are the details of our project:

*1. AZURE AZURE HOTEL*

- Monaco (date of completion: December 2022.)

- Nice (completion date: 3 quarter 2023)

- Cannes (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)

Saint-Tropez (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023)

Price — from 1.55 million to 12 million.

Payment plan:

Initial contribution: 40%

After 4 months: 20%

8 Months: 20%

After 12 months: 20%