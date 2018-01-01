New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Introducing Binghatti Nova on JVC, a new residential complex consisting of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Dubai . The project offers a 15-story building of modern design, the inhabitants of which are going to inspect its podium parking and shopping attractions with features to start a new adventure.
Thanks to the Jumeirah Village Circle location, residents can have all the attractions right at their doorstep. Enjoy easy and quick connection to the main motorways located next to the building so that you have unhindered access to the key destination of your choice.
The highest level of skill, which perfectly produces elegance, unusual in every way. An timeless work of art that defines architecture with the help of brand design, creating perfect harmony and intertwining traditions with modernism.
Green landscapes near its amenities support modernism in the lifestyle that will forever remain with you. The complex offers various opportunities, including entertainment, relaxation, health and relaxation.
Premium apartment in one of Dubai's most prestigious communities!
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
Golf Town is a modern premium residential complex. It is located in Damac Hills, considered one of Dubai's most prestigious communities. Golf Town has magnificent panoramic views of endless golf courses. The owners are waiting for spacious residences with an abundance of natural light, located surrounded by rich landscaping.
Golf Town Apartments are located directly on a large-scale golf course. All apartments are species: windows face green meadows and fields. Every day here you will find something new for research and at the same time enjoy the blue and green shades of the sky and gardens in all their splendor.
Each apartment has excellent finishes and an elegant interior. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality household appliances from world-famous brands, the bathrooms have reliable mixers and stylish accessories that form a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.
EASY:
Within walking distance from the project are all the necessary amenities that can provide a comfortable environment.
In the immediate vicinity of the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, restaurants, bars, bank branches and more. The convenient location of the project will also allow them to get to the beaches, airports and other areas of Dubai as soon as possible.
The complex itself offers such first-class amenities as a gym, pool, playground and much more.
INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
Due to the favorable price-quality ratio, a wide range of amenities and the strategic location of the complex in a prestigious area, the investor will be able to return his investments and reach a high level of profit as soon as possible.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.
Apartment in the excellent Elitz 3 complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ) area.
The complex will have access to indoor and outdoor gyms, a water gym, a climbing wall, a trampoline, a dance studio, cricket and mini golf courses, a chess area, badminton and mini-basketball venues, a zone with table tennis tables. In addition, you can use pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a treadmill and a spa.
Elitz 3 by Danube has quick access to Al Khail Road. The popular areas of the emirate of Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina are a 20-minute drive away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in half an hour. The complex offers an abundance of spa amenities, with Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden entertainment centers nearby.
Average return on investment - 7.6%
Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
55% - during construction
35% - after completion
We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!