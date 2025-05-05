Residential complex New high-rise residence Skyscape Avenue with a swimming pool and gyms close to golf courses, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Skyscape Avenue is a wonderful project by Sobha Realty. We offer luxury apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

The apartments layout includes a spacious living room and a cozy balcony. Some of them also include a storage, a staff room, a guest room, a study, a library.

In the territory of Skyscape Avenue, you'll find numerous beautiful areas for recreation, entertainment and sports. There is a zen garden and a special yoga area. Indoor and outdoor gyms are available for outdoors adventurers. Music and games rooms, a cozy reading room are provided for a change of pace.

Jacuzzi, bath and sauna;

Yoga area;

Outdoor and indoor gyms;

BBQ area;

Children playground;

Game room;

Reading room;

Sports court;

Pool;

Obstacle course on water;

Panoramic windows;

High quality finishing of the apartments;

Close proximity to golf courses.

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Golf lovers will be pleased to hear that The Track, Meydan Golf is located just 10 minutes drive away from the complex. The way to Meydan Racecourse will also take 10 minutes.

Within a radius of 10 minutes drive from the complex, there are all necessary social facilities - supermarkets, medical clinics, schools, parks, entertainment centers.

All necessary infrastructure is nearby:

5-10 minutes

The Track, Meydan Golf, Meydan Racecourse, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

15-30 minutes

Dubai International Airport, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour