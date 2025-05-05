Residential complex Furnished apartments in the elite residential complex Sunset Bay Two in the Dubai Islands area, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$594,328
14/04/2025
$590,658
13/04/2025
$591,004
12/04/2025
$593,211
11/04/2025
$606,614
10/04/2025
$609,087
09/04/2025
$612,151
08/04/2025
$611,769
06/04/2025
$612,126
05/04/2025
$606,550
04/04/2025
$614,659
03/04/2025
$621,475
02/04/2025
$620,167
01/04/2025
$618,763
30/03/2025
$616,861
29/03/2025
$621,473
28/03/2025
$623,743
27/03/2025
$621,557
26/03/2025
$621,168
25/03/2025
$619,046
24/03/2025
$616,951
20
ID: 24857
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2423172
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Introducing Sunset Bay Two, a unique residential development at Dubai Islands. A world of pristine shores and effortless elegance. Dubai Islands is a coastal retreat perfectly connected to the vibrant city. Key features include: proximity to beaches, shopping malls and a park, fully furnished, individually designed apartments, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The development offers 21 kilometers of pristine coastline certified by Blue Flag Global Accreditation and 9 exceptional marinas that provide access to endless marine adventures. Relax on the beaches with 86 world-class hotels and resorts that define comfort. Nearby are 2 golf courses that offer incredible golf experiences with breathtaking views. The development features an infinity pool on the rooftop. Immerse yourself in green spaces and picturesque trails that merge nature and modern living.

Other amenities include: outdoor dining, BBQ and lounging areas, spaces for gathering with loved ones, a Jacuzzi, a playground, an outdoor yoga area, a private terrace, a ping pong table, a club house and a gym.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 60/40

  • ⁠20% - upon booking
  • 5% - May 2025
  • 5% - September 2025
  • 10% - January 2026
  • 10% - May 2026
  • 10% - September 2026
  • 40% - upon project delivery (January 2027)
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Pools
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's play area
  • Yoga area
  • Gym
  • Clubhouse
  • Private terraces
  • BBQ area
  • Breathtaking sunset views
  • Beaches
  • 2 golf courses
  • Park

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
