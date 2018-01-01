The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €1,02M

144–235 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! LIV LUX FROM LIV DEVELOPERSLIV LUX – a new residential complex of the LIV Developers ultralux segment, strategically located a few steps from the beach and first-class entertainment in the prestigious Dubai Marina area. The stylish 47-story tower will include a wide selection of luxury real estate: standard 1-2-bedroom apartments and company residences with 2 – 4 bedrooms ranging from 69 square meters. m. up to 307 square meters. m, as well as two-level penthouses with four bedrooms with an area of 675 square meters. m. The pearl of the LIV LUX collection will be a two-level penthouse-superlux with five bedrooms with an area of 1,419 square meters. m. Under this exclusive residence, 46 and 47 floors of the tower will be fully reserved. All types of residential units in LIV LUX are offered with spacious terraces, 3 m high ceilings and wall-mounted windows providing maximum sunlight and luxurious views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. These stunning landscapes will serve as a natural background for exquisite interiors made in a calm color scheme with a predominance of white and soft shades of wood and stone. Carefully thought out LIV LUX residences with modern finishes of first-class materials, with lighting and premium fittings will be an ideal combination of aesthetics and functionality. LIV LUX offers the following exclusive accommodation conditions: - a parking area with the services of a parking lot; - a lounge for residents and their guests with a bar, dining area and a relaxation area with a TV; - a private beauty salon only for residents; - yoga studio; - infinity pool; - a specialized spa with individual men's and women's saunas and steam rooms; - An indoor fitness center with sea views with the latest cardio and power equipment and exercise equipment with free weights; - conference room; - indoor and outdoor cinemas; - children's splashing pool; - children's play area; - court for playing padel tennis; - private gardens; - barbecue areas and an open dining area; - golf course. LOCATION: The LIV LUX skyscraper is located on one of the last free sections of the Dubai Marina embankment, in close proximity to the beach and other first-class entertainment of this popular area. A few steps from the future residential complex, the famous The Walk promenade begins, along which there are many elite restaurants, fashionable boutiques and a variety of outlets. - 5 minutes – Dubai Marina Mall; - 10 minutes – Palm Jumeirah, the coastal shopping and entertainment zone The Beach in JBR, the TopGolf Dubai golf clubs, Emirates Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club; - 15 minutes – Burj Al Arab, the world's highest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai; - 20 minutes – Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and other popular places in Downtown Dubai, business centers of the emirate Business Bay and DIFC; - 25 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ); - 35 minutes – AI Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. With us you will feel safe, because we have many years of experience in the legal field, and this is a guarantee of compliance with all the intricacies when registering real estate. Call or write in chat, we are always in touch and happy to answer all questions !!