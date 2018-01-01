  1. Realting.com
  3. The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€131,036
About the complex

We offer cozy apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features lounge areas, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath and a sauna, a children's play room, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen and wardrobes
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Hugh ceilings
  • Built-in appliances
  • Modern breakfast counter
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Frame - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 25 minutes
  • Expo2020 - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 12 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Dubai World Trade Centre - 28 minutes
  • DIFC Financial Center - 26 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building Prime Residence, INTERNATIONAL CITY
Dubai, UAE
from
€157,557
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€376,847
Residential complex Golf Views — apartments in a new residential complex by Emaar overlooking the golf course in Emaar South, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€499,578
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€247,800
Residential complex ZhK Nova
Dubai, UAE
from
€149,265
The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€131,036
Other complexes
Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile
Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile
Dubai, UAE
from
€443,542
Area 126–171 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Exclusive residential complex North 43 — premium partner from North 43 Real Estate Development LLC. The premium 20-story complex for sale includes 229 stylish and fully furnished studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms. Residences are offered in various configurations, and their living area varies from 34 square meters. m to 172 square meters. m. The apartments will be made in a modern style with an emphasis on smooth contours that harmoniously resonate with the architecture of the tower. For the design of residences, Spanish porcelain and marble, oak floors, Italian furniture and German cuisines are used. Infrastructure: Residents of North 43 will be provided with maximum comfort due to the ability to use world-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym, pool, music room, 24-hour restaurants and cafes, a game lounge, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, spacious green central courtyard. You can have a pleasant time with family or friends in the amazing common lobby or spaces for relaxing around. Also, residents of the complex will have access to Wi-Fi in the common area, cleaning of premises, round-the-clock concierge and security services, parking. Location: North 43 will become part of the Jumeirah Village Circle community, which is strategically well located in close proximity to Al Khail Road. The residential and commercial development of JVC is made according to the classical circular model with an area in the center and streets-rays, which can significantly save time when moving inside the area. Within walking distance of the North 43 complex there is all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life: shops, walking parks, F&B buildings. The Circle Mall, where you can do shopping, takes only five minutes by car, and Mall of The Emirates — 10 minutes. At the same distance is the popular coastal area of Dubai Marina. It will take a little over a quarter of an hour to get to Downtown Dubai and its cult attractions. Palm Jumeirah entertainment and The Walk promenade are a 20-minute drive from the complex. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) takes a little less than half an hour. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Residential complex Luxury residence Ivy Gardens with a swimming pool and a cinema, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Ivy Gardens with a swimming pool and a cinema, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€319,108
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. The residence features a large swimming pool, a gym, landscaped gardens, kids' playgrounds, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Airport - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 22 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Dubai Marina - 15 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
Residential complex LIV LUX
Residential complex LIV LUX
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,02M
Area 144–235 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! LIV LUX FROM LIV DEVELOPERSLIV LUX – a new residential complex of the LIV Developers ultralux segment, strategically located a few steps from the beach and first-class entertainment in the prestigious Dubai Marina area. The stylish 47-story tower will include a wide selection of luxury real estate: standard 1-2-bedroom apartments and company residences with 2 – 4 bedrooms ranging from 69 square meters. m. up to 307 square meters. m, as well as two-level penthouses with four bedrooms with an area of 675 square meters. m. The pearl of the LIV LUX collection will be a two-level penthouse-superlux with five bedrooms with an area of 1,419 square meters. m. Under this exclusive residence, 46 and 47 floors of the tower will be fully reserved. All types of residential units in LIV LUX are offered with spacious terraces, 3 m high ceilings and wall-mounted windows providing maximum sunlight and luxurious views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. These stunning landscapes will serve as a natural background for exquisite interiors made in a calm color scheme with a predominance of white and soft shades of wood and stone. Carefully thought out LIV LUX residences with modern finishes of first-class materials, with lighting and premium fittings will be an ideal combination of aesthetics and functionality. LIV LUX offers the following exclusive accommodation conditions: - a parking area with the services of a parking lot; - a lounge for residents and their guests with a bar, dining area and a relaxation area with a TV; - a private beauty salon only for residents; - yoga studio; - infinity pool; - a specialized spa with individual men's and women's saunas and steam rooms; - An indoor fitness center with sea views with the latest cardio and power equipment and exercise equipment with free weights; - conference room; - indoor and outdoor cinemas; - children's splashing pool; - children's play area; - court for playing padel tennis; - private gardens; - barbecue areas and an open dining area; - golf course. LOCATION: The LIV LUX skyscraper is located on one of the last free sections of the Dubai Marina embankment, in close proximity to the beach and other first-class entertainment of this popular area. A few steps from the future residential complex, the famous The Walk promenade begins, along which there are many elite restaurants, fashionable boutiques and a variety of outlets. - 5 minutes – Dubai Marina Mall; - 10 minutes – Palm Jumeirah, the coastal shopping and entertainment zone The Beach in JBR, the TopGolf Dubai golf clubs, Emirates Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club; - 15 minutes – Burj Al Arab, the world's highest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai; - 20 minutes – Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and other popular places in Downtown Dubai, business centers of the emirate Business Bay and DIFC; - 25 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ); - 35 minutes – AI Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. With us you will feel safe, because we have many years of experience in the legal field, and this is a guarantee of compliance with all the intricacies when registering real estate. Call or write in chat, we are always in touch and happy to answer all questions !!
