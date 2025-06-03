Residential complex New Grove Residence with swimming pools, JVC, Dubai, UAE

You have the unique opportunity to become a part of Grove project, which embodies the harmony of the modern lifestyle and seclusion with nature. Grove is not just accommodation, but the real retreat for those, who appreciate the quality of life. Each of 388 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms is designed with consideration to the highest standards. Natural materials and thought-out details create the atmosphere of coziness and harmony. High ceilings and spacious verandas fill the space with light, allowing to enjoy every moment, spent in your new home.

In the complex, you'll find numerous amenities, which will make your life much more comfortable. There are swimming pools for children and adults, activities and yoga areas, playgrounds. Grove is the place, where you can not only recharge the batteries, but enjoy active lifestyle surrounded by nature.

The project has been designed with attention to every detail and ecology principles.

The apartments in Grove are delivered without furniture, giving you an opportunity to create a space, meeting sll your private tastes and style. All necessary kitchen appliances are installed. If you'd like your new home to become even more cozy, it's possible to fit up the house at extra cost.

Amenities

swimming pools for children and adults

outdoor fitness area

yoga areas

basketball court

paddle court

kids' playground

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan - 70/30.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Without furniture, with kitchen appliances.

Furnishing is possible at extra cost.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Район Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai offers numerous advantages for the residential project. It's notable for the convenient layout, ensuring easy access to the main highways, facilitating getting around the city. The infrastructure of the area is well-developed. There are shops, restaurants, parks and schools, making it attractive for families. JVC is famous for its low built-up density, creating the comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Moreover, the area is developing quickly, opening new opportunities for investment and real estate prices increase.