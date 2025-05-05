  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Deira
  4. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$527,156
08/05/2025
$527,156
07/05/2025
$528,973
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25873
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448309
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Town
    Deira

About the complex

Beach Walk Residence 4 is not just a residential complex, it is a real history about waterfront life, embodied in architecture and design, where luxury and harmony go hand in hand. Located in the territory of Dubai Islands, this project opens new horizons of comfort and aesthetics to its future residents. Everything is ideal here: from the thought-out concept to the exceptional location. The direct access to the beach, breathtaking views of Persian Gulf azure waters and ideal transport accessibility make Beach Walk 4 the really unique offer at Dubai real estate market.

The project interiors are made in light neutral tones with refined golden accents, creating warm and elegant feeling. Spacious floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with mild day light and open wonderful views of the azure waters. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and a penthouse are available.

A wide range of premium amenities is available for Beach Walk 4 residents. Imagine your morning, which begins with relaxation by the roof-top infinity pool with panoramic views of the endless sea. For sports fans, there is a fully equipped fitness room and an outdoor yoga area. Families will appreciate a family pool and a kids' playground, where your children will be able to enjoy activite and safe recreation. And cozy evenings with friends can be spent at the barbecue area. Or you can relax in the shade of zen gardens, which are created to help to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Amenities:

  • roof-top swimming pool with a panoramic view
  • gym
  • clubhouse
  • barbecue area
  • zen garden
  • kids' playground
  • yoga area
  • direct access to the beach
  • yacht marina
  • 2 golf courses
  • wide choice of hotels nearby

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Islands offers its residents 21 km of pristine beachfront, 9 modern yacht marinas, breathtaking sunsets and proximity to 86 hotels, as well as 2 premium golf courses.

Location on the map

Deira, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Nobu Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$630,249
Residential complex Saas Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$229,500
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$329,315
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,25M
Residential complex Park Five
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,970
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$527,156
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Westwood By Imtiaz
Apartment building Westwood By Imtiaz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,480
The year of construction 2023
The spacious fully furnished WESTWOOD Residence studio with an area of 59 sq.m offers a hospitable lobby of the main entrance and an amazing pool, a children's pool on and an ultra-modern gym, parking for residents and guests. Located 4 minutes walk from the metro. 15 minutes from Marina. wi…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Residential complex North 43
Residential complex North 43
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$676,356
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Exclusive hotel apartments in the new project North 43! High rental income (ROI - 8% in $)! Fully furnished! Interest-free installment plan! Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2024 Infrastructure: equipped gym, swimming pool, music room, 24-hour restaurants and cafes, games lounge, indoor and outdo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex High-rise residence Vento Tower with a swimming pool and a co-working area in the center of Dubai, Business Bay, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Vento Tower with a swimming pool and a co-working area in the center of Dubai, Business Bay, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,69M
Located in the vibrant Business Bay, the Vento Tower project rises in the heart of the city. Welcome mornings filled with possibilities and nights filled with energy. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase. Experience luxury with interior designs where every deta…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications