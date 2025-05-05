Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Beach Walk Residence 4 is not just a residential complex, it is a real history about waterfront life, embodied in architecture and design, where luxury and harmony go hand in hand. Located in the territory of Dubai Islands, this project opens new horizons of comfort and aesthetics to its future residents. Everything is ideal here: from the thought-out concept to the exceptional location. The direct access to the beach, breathtaking views of Persian Gulf azure waters and ideal transport accessibility make Beach Walk 4 the really unique offer at Dubai real estate market.

The project interiors are made in light neutral tones with refined golden accents, creating warm and elegant feeling. Spacious floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with mild day light and open wonderful views of the azure waters. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and a penthouse are available.

A wide range of premium amenities is available for Beach Walk 4 residents. Imagine your morning, which begins with relaxation by the roof-top infinity pool with panoramic views of the endless sea. For sports fans, there is a fully equipped fitness room and an outdoor yoga area. Families will appreciate a family pool and a kids' playground, where your children will be able to enjoy activite and safe recreation. And cozy evenings with friends can be spent at the barbecue area. Or you can relax in the shade of zen gardens, which are created to help to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Amenities:

roof-top swimming pool with a panoramic view

gym

clubhouse

barbecue area

zen garden

kids' playground

yoga area

direct access to the beach

yacht marina

2 golf courses

wide choice of hotels nearby

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Islands offers its residents 21 km of pristine beachfront, 9 modern yacht marinas, breathtaking sunsets and proximity to 86 hotels, as well as 2 premium golf courses.