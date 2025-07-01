  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New project BEACH WALK GRAND 2 with swimming pools, and a kids' playground, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New project BEACH WALK GRAND 2 with swimming pools, and a kids' playground, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$607,314
;
18
ID: 27162
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2470606
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Town
    Deira

About the complex

An architectural masterpiece situated on the prestigious shores of Dubai Islands, Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz is positioned along the coastline, where the grace of beachside living embodies a refined balance between tranquillity and sophistication – crafted for those who value serenity.

Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz offers diverse residences, from elegant one-bedroom apartments to spacious four-bedroom homes and exclusive duplexes. Each thoughtfully designed unit features high ceilings, panoramic windows, custom-designed interiors, and premium finishes, providing a perfect

blend of comfort, sophistication, and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Amenities:

  • clubhouse
  • sky pool
  • kids' pool
  • barbecue area
  • private jacuzzi
  • family pool
  • kids' playground
  • private gardens
  • outdoor yoga area
  • outdoor gym
  • sunbathing lounge

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just minutes from Dubai Marina, Deira Waterfront, the airport, and Downtown. Every destination is within reach, while your home stays rooted in calm, coastal stillness.

  • Dubai Islands Marina - 5 minutes
  • Deira Waterfront - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Frame - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Deira, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New project BEACH WALK GRAND 2 with swimming pools, and a kids' playground, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$607,314
