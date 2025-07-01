Residential complex New project BEACH WALK GRAND 2 with swimming pools, and a kids' playground, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

An architectural masterpiece situated on the prestigious shores of Dubai Islands, Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz is positioned along the coastline, where the grace of beachside living embodies a refined balance between tranquillity and sophistication – crafted for those who value serenity.

Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz offers diverse residences, from elegant one-bedroom apartments to spacious four-bedroom homes and exclusive duplexes. Each thoughtfully designed unit features high ceilings, panoramic windows, custom-designed interiors, and premium finishes, providing a perfect

blend of comfort, sophistication, and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Amenities:

clubhouse

sky pool

kids' pool

barbecue area

private jacuzzi

family pool

kids' playground

private gardens

outdoor yoga area

outdoor gym

sunbathing lounge

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just minutes from Dubai Marina, Deira Waterfront, the airport, and Downtown. Every destination is within reach, while your home stays rooted in calm, coastal stillness.