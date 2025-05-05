  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in the new Park Meadows residence with a swimming pool and parks in the heart of Dubailand area, Dubai

Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$319,852
18/05/2025
$319,852
17/05/2025
$318,671
16/05/2025
$318,885
14/05/2025
$321,453
13/05/2025
$318,025
11/05/2025
$317,339
10/05/2025
$318,400
09/05/2025
$315,814
08/05/2025
$314,665
07/05/2025
$315,750
14/04/2025
$314,331
13/04/2025
$314,516
12/04/2025
$315,690
11/04/2025
$322,823
10/04/2025
$324,139
09/04/2025
$325,769
08/04/2025
$325,566
06/04/2025
$325,757
05/04/2025
$322,788
04/04/2025
$327,104
;
20
ID: 22087
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392626
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Town
    Deira
  • Metro
    Al Rigga (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Union (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Park Meadows rises in the heart of Dubailand, surrounded by lush greenery and quiet water canals. It's a modern 17-storey residential complex, including 205 luxury residences. Every corner is saturated with tranquility, where modern comfort blends in with natural beauty. Spacious apartments with modern finishing, a fitness center with a sauna and a steam bath, cozy lounge areas, a kids' playground - all these create the conditions for active and happy life. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available.

The thought-out design seamlessly couples with the surrounding nature and turns heads. The green areas create the pacifying atmosphere, inspiring to relaxation and rejuvenation. Your bedroom will become your own retreat, and the living room - a space for communication with the loved ones. Imagine how pleasant it is to relax by the pool and to spend the evening with your loved ones in the midst of landscaped gardens. For outdoors adventurers, there is a modern fitness center, offering everything necessary for training activity, including modern equipment and cozy yoga areas. After sports, you can treat yourself to the luxury sauna and steam bath, which will become a perfect way to reduce stress and recharge the batteries after a busy day. Kids' playgrounds, cozy lounge areas and a social club will ensure an opportunity to spend time with your family and make new friends. You'll be able to create precious moments here - from the quiet family dinner to cheerful meetings with friends in the picturesque lounge areas.

Amenities

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • fitness center
  • around-the-clock security
  • parks and numerous green areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • furnished apartments (optional extra)

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Extra opportunities

With kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobe.

There is an option of fully furnished apartments.

Facilities and equipment in the house

You home in Park Meadows will be equipped with everything necessary. The flats are delivered with kitchen appliances and a large fitted wardrobe. There is also an opportunity to choose a fully furnished option. Imagine: elegant blinds, a cozy bed, a modern LG or Samsung fridge, a stylish sofa, and a dining table, where you can gather with your family and friends. There is a TV-set in the bedrooms, and all necessary appliances (stove, microwave, washing machine) in the kitchen. And all these are in suit with "Smart Home" system, which makes your life even more comfortable.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The convenient location of the complex ensures easy access to the main places of interest of Dubai: shopping malls, educational institutions, entertainment centers. The direct connection to the main highways, such as Emirates and Al Ain, makes travelling in the city easy and comfortable, and offers convenient connection with a wide range of spots in the city and beyond its limits:

  • Global Village – 10-15 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall – 10-15 minutes
  • IMG World – 10-15 minutes
  • Fairgreen International School – 10-15 minutes
  • Mirdif City Centre – 15-20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport – 15-20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 15-20 minutes
  • Miracle Garden – 15-20 minutes
  • Dubai Downtown – 20-25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 20-25 minutes

Location on the map

Deira, United Arab Emirates

