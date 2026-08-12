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Lands for sale in Ukraine

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263 properties total found
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
# 1316 Private property Two areas near 5123755800: 01: 003: 2070 512345800: 01: 003: 2063 …
$25,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Plot of land in Avanhard, Ukraine
Plot of land
Avanhard, Ukraine
№ 3077. We offer a plot of land in the Avangarda district on the bypass for sale. The total…
$280,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
№ 3134. . . We offer for sale a warehouse transshipment terminal located on a plot of 1 Ga i…
$800,000
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Plot of land in Odesa Raion, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa Raion, Ukraine
It's sold to a land area of 3.4! Target: For building and exploiting basic, utility building…
$700,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Plot of land in Sanzhiika, Ukraine
Plot of land
Sanzhiika, Ukraine
20888. Sale of a building plot in Sanzheika, Ovidiopolsky district. Plot of 120 acres. First…
$310,000
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Plot of land in Lisky, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lisky, Ukraine
19278 I will sell a land plot of 2.12 hectares in Fontanka, area of ​​Zabolotnogo street, Ri…
$445,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 530 m²
9899 Sale of the mansion in the classic version is located on the 11th century. The Great Fo…
$2,00M
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Plot of land in Ilichanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Ilichanka, Ukraine
24955 A building property for sale in the area of ​​Paustovskogo Street, at the exit from th…
$100,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Closed cooperative. The co…
$155,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1124. A facade plot for the construction of a residential building on Tolbukhin Street is of…
$180,000
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Plot of land in Malodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Malodolynske, Ukraine
No. 1034. I'll sell a plot in Little Valley. The area is 7 acres. Communications close. Ther…
$8,000
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Plot of land in Odesa Raion, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa Raion, Ukraine
Investment youth: land dilanka for recreational complex Bilya M. Yuzhne See for yourself a …
$5,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
№ 1048. . . .We offer for sale a plot in front of the town's water park. Prilimansky. The to…
$14,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
No. 3549 We offer for sale a plot in R-n 7 St. B. Fontana. Total area of 8.5 acres. The righ…
$185,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
No. 2423 We offer for sale a land plot on Tairova street. Kovalevsky's cottage. The total ar…
$1,35M
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
21302. Sale of a plot for residential development on Heavenly Hundred Avenue. Plot of 10 acr…
$120,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 75 m²
26802 I will sell the land on the Fountain. The total area is 3 acres. All city communicatio…
$70,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
No. 1307. We offer for sale a plot in R-not 10 st. The Great Fountain at Bernardazzi Street.…
$850,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
11738. On sale a plot of 10 acres in Arcadia, Resort Lane. The facade from Resort Lane. Ther…
$360,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
29918. Selling a plot of land on Tairova
$245,000
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Plot of land in Prilimanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prilimanske, Ukraine
Fasatar earth area 2.4 ha (240-meter) on Round Road near Sachmann. The length of the favelas…
$384,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
№ 5520. . .We offer for sale a façade plot with sea views in Fontanka 3. The total area of 4…
$680,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
9852. We offer for sale a plot of land on the Avenue of the Heavenly Hundred. Total area of …
$270,000
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Plot of land in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Area 16 m²
25117. I will sell a plot of 7 acres in the New Valley. The plot is the right shape. There's…
$8,500
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Plot of land in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
• Fasatan land area of area 1, 2 g (120 ponds) on Round road at the South Liman. The length …
$192,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
Area 1 700 m²
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Fontanka. The total area …
$680,000
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Plot of land in Myrne, Ukraine
Plot of land
Myrne, Ukraine
8554 Land plot of 1.7 hectares in the village of Mirne. Privatized. The facade on the highwa…
$45,000
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
10041. We're selling a plot of land on the street. Kovalevsky's cottage. The total area is 4…
$1,22M
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
27828. I'll sell the land on French Boulevard. The total area is 25 acres. The right rectang…
$3,50M
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Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
21031. Sale of land in the Center of Slobodka. Plot 21 acres. Center Slobodki st. Korovitsky…
$190,000
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