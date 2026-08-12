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Residential properties for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

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Odesa
3299
Lymanka
313
Chornomorsk
10
Velykodolynske
8
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4 869 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 78 m²
Supposed to sell a stylized 2-bedroom flat of 78 m ² in the premium Atmosphere in the Cultur…
$220,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 677 m²
ALET COURT FOR MY COURT IN THE RIVER 124A; 677 m ² to124; EXACTSTORY There's a gorgeous hou…
$1,20M
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 227 m²
The house in Odessa. The area of the city, the city of Mizzkowska, Sovignon 1 in the middle.…
$385,000
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BPS Consulting
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English, Русский, Українська
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 47 m²
37112 I will sell a spacious one-bedroom apartment in the Consul LCD. Total area of 47 sq.m.…
$160,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
№ 1893. . . We offer for sale a spacious apartment a step away from pl. Catherine. The total…
$165,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 m²
36889 For sale 1-room apartment in the residential complex Pervomaisky, just 400 meters from…
$12,800
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
№ 1165. . . Selling 2 - x floor house in r - not st. Dmitry Donsky. The total area of 200 s…
$150,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
12915 Sale 4 - x apartment house with a plot in acres 5 in the town of Tsarskoye - 2. The to…
$310,000
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Room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 10 m²
№ 5054. . . We offer for sale a room on Moldavanka on the street. AND. Kutuzakiya. Total are…
$7,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 32 m²
38455 A studio with ready-made repairs in the residential complex Acropolis-3, section A is …
$67,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 459 m²
26296 I will sell a luxurious mansion on Tairov. The total area is 459 sq.m. A stylish repai…
$680,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 116 m²
14003 We offer for sale a three-room apartment in the residential complex "Console" on Pisho…
$100,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
37946 Sale of 1-room apartment in the residential complex "Mikhailovsky town", Moldavanka. T…
$51,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 25 m²
34,062. I will sell a separate 1-room apartment with a balcony in a rented house - Smart Cit…
$21,500
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 180 m²
12326 Selling 3 - x floor house on Tairov. Three-story townhouse with design repair. The hou…
$310,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 24 m²
33273 I will sell a 1-bedroom apartment with renovation in Via Roma residential complex. The…
$44,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 20 m²
26507 I will sell a 1-room apartment on N. Borovskiy Street. Modern renovations have been ca…
$18,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 74 m²
31326 Selling an apartment in a new building on Pedagogichskaya. Total area 74 sq.m. View of…
$115,000
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Room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 9 m²
36326. For sale room with repair and furniture in a communal apartment We offer a cozy room…
$8,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
35855 For sale apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal. Gas house. The total area is …
$43,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
30264. Selling a stylish house near the sea in the Kovalevsky Dacha area. 10 minutes from th…
$240,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 41 m²
12616 Apartment in the residential quarter of Kadorr City on Krasnov Street. Repairs from bu…
$69,706
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 650 m²
16659. Three-storey house in Sauvignon on a plot of 15 acres with a total area of 650 sq. m.…
$765,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
25247 I will sell a one-bedroom apartment in the residential complex Derby Style House on th…
$39,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 46 m²
17836 I offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment on Pishonovskaya. Located inside the courtyar…
$28,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
24836 I will sell a one-bedroom apartment in Chernomorka. The total area is 43 sq.m. High ce…
$43,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 57 m²
36768. On sale two-bedroom apartment in a new residential quarter Cadorr. 60th Pearl. Nice 9…
$122,800
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 412 m²
20192 We offer for sale a house near the New Market. Separate three-storey building with its…
$450,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
26846 I will sell a 1-room apartment in the LCD Marine Symphony. It is located on a comforta…
$75,000
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Property types in Odesa Oblast

apartments
houses

Properties features in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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