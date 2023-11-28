Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
15663
Tairove Settlement Council
372
Lymanka
52
Velykodolynske
13
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
13
Nerubayska silska rada
11
Nova Dolyna Rural Council
9
Chornomorsk
8
16 390 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Plot area: 3 acres of land (gos.act)  House of red brick, monolithic overlap, insulation ba…
€232,702
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€333,083
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
House 130m2, plot 4 hundred, swimming pool in the yard, 3 bedrooms, kitchen living room 45m2…
€546,621
Leave a request
3 room house with appliances, with with repair in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with appliances, with with repair
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Very beautiful and high-quality design interior, every detail and detail is thought out. Th…
€720,919
Leave a request
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
House–palace Sauvignon-2, 25 acres of land, S - 2000m2 of luxury and status, Garage - 100 m2…
€3,43M
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Sauvignon-1 , made according to the author's project in the Palace style. The h…
€889,742
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
Beautiful view 3-room apartment is located in the elite LCD Costa Fontana on Fontana street …
€253,487
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 25/25
48 Pearl Expensive quality repair Floor - 25 Total area - 48 m² + 12 m² terrace with sea …
€104,944
Leave a request
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 11/18
Chic apartment for the family, stylish quality repair, everything is very expensive, did for…
€246,390
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5/13
Beautiful 3rd room on Literary, 8 LCD 35 Pearl. Apartment on 5 floor /13 Total length 97 s…
€127,758
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 15/23
Three-bedroom apartment, total area 141 m2. Kitchen - dining room,25 m2 Floor 15 of 23 Plan…
€319,395
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment with the author's project in the LCD Gagarin Plaza. Residential complex …
€155,135
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 16/17
€301,143
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/9
€38,327
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/8
€67,529
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
€13,688
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 13/17
€33,765
Leave a request
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
€164,260
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 15/25
€44,715
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
€52,928
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€21,901
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/4
€32,852
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 7/16
€91,256
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
€26,464
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 7/15
€104,944
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 10/24
€70,267
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/9
€45,628
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
€34,221
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
€36,411
Leave a request

Property types in Odesa Oblast

apartments
houses

Properties features in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
