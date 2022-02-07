Apart hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel

An exclusive opportunity to invest in a hotel apartment nestled among century-old spruces, just 15 minutes from the Bukovel ski lifts. Melis is a forest resort managed by Ribas Hotels Group — the leading operator at the Bukovel resort.

▸ Investor benefits:

– Entry from $95,000

– Guaranteed return: 11–16% annually (avg. $11,000/year)

– 30% profit possible from resale, even during construction

– Guaranteed buyback during construction

– Full management by Ribas Hotels Group

– 19 free nights of personal stay per year

– 20-month installment plan available (starting at $25,900)

▸ Melis infrastructure:

– Infinity forest-view SPA, 2 restaurants, rooftop bar & cinema

– Yoga zones, art spaces, walking trails with lighting

– Kids' areas, coworking space, fireplace lounge, café

– All construction financed by the developer (no dependency on sales)

▸ Buying terms:

– “Enhanced Standard” unit price from $103,600

– Down payment: $25,900

– Installments over 20 months (delivery: Q4 2026)

– Online construction monitoring

– Fully furnished with designer renovation

– Freehold ownership with notarized registration

📲 Contact us for full presentation, ROI estimates, or to schedule an online/onsite meeting.

#Melis #Bukovel #HotelInvestment #Carpathians #PassiveIncome #EcoHotel