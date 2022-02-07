  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Yablunytsia
  4. Apart hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel

Apart hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel

Yablunytsia, Ukraine
from
$112,057
from
$4,050/m²
;
Premium Premium
52
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26738
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Ukraine
  • State
    Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
  • Region
    Nadvirna Raion
  • Village
    Yablunytsia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

An exclusive opportunity to invest in a hotel apartment nestled among century-old spruces, just 15 minutes from the Bukovel ski lifts. Melis is a forest resort managed by Ribas Hotels Group — the leading operator at the Bukovel resort.

Investor benefits:
– Entry from $95,000
– Guaranteed return: 11–16% annually (avg. $11,000/year)
– 30% profit possible from resale, even during construction
– Guaranteed buyback during construction
– Full management by Ribas Hotels Group
– 19 free nights of personal stay per year
– 20-month installment plan available (starting at $25,900)

Melis infrastructure:
– Infinity forest-view SPA, 2 restaurants, rooftop bar & cinema
– Yoga zones, art spaces, walking trails with lighting
– Kids' areas, coworking space, fireplace lounge, café
– All construction financed by the developer (no dependency on sales)

Buying terms:
– “Enhanced Standard” unit price from $103,600
– Down payment: $25,900
– Installments over 20 months (delivery: Q4 2026)
– Online construction monitoring
– Fully furnished with designer renovation
– Freehold ownership with notarized registration

📲 Contact us for full presentation, ROI estimates, or to schedule an online/onsite meeting.

#Melis #Bukovel #HotelInvestment #Carpathians #PassiveIncome #EcoHotel

Location on the map

Yablunytsia, Ukraine

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Apart hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel
Yablunytsia, Ukraine
from
$112,057
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Ukraine were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Ukraine
The United Property Expo 2022 business program: the largest real estate exhibition in Ukraine
07.02.2022
The United Property Expo 2022 business program: the largest real estate exhibition in Ukraine
A portrait of the Queen of England in the living room and hatches instead of doors. A selection of expensive and stylish apartments in Ukraine
09.11.2021
A portrait of the Queen of England in the living room and hatches instead of doors. A selection of expensive and stylish apartments in Ukraine
Is it profitable to invest in real estate in Ukraine?
31.08.2021
Is it profitable to invest in real estate in Ukraine?
«It is pretty easy to find cooperation options that would satisfy both Belarusians and Ukrainians». An interview with the head of a real estate company in Odessa
08.09.2020
«It is pretty easy to find cooperation options that would satisfy both Belarusians and Ukrainians». An interview with the head of a real estate company in Odessa
Show all publications