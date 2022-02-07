Apart hotel Melis – investment in forest retreat and stable profit near Bukovel

An exclusive opportunity to invest in a hotel apartment nestled among century-old spruces, just 15 minutes from the Bukovel ski lifts. Melis is a forest resort managed by Ribas Hotels Group — the leading operator at the Bukovel resort.
▸ Investor benefits:
– Entry from $95,000
– Guaranteed return: 11–16% annually (avg. $11,000/year)
– 30% profit possible from resale, even during construction
– Guaranteed buyback during construction
– Full management by Ribas Hotels Group
– 19 free nights of personal stay per year
– 20-month installment plan available (starting at $25,900)
▸ Melis infrastructure:
– Infinity forest-view SPA, 2 restaurants, rooftop bar & cinema
– Yoga zones, art spaces, walking trails with lighting
– Kids' areas, coworking space, fireplace lounge, café
– All construction financed by the developer (no dependency on sales)
▸ Buying terms:
– “Enhanced Standard” unit price from $103,600
– Down payment: $25,900
– Installments over 20 months (delivery: Q4 2026)
– Online construction monitoring
– Fully furnished with designer renovation
– Freehold ownership with notarized registration
📲 Contact us for full presentation, ROI estimates, or to schedule an online/onsite meeting.
#Melis #Bukovel #HotelInvestment #Carpathians #PassiveIncome #EcoHotel